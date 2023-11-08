That thing in the photo is a PC. One that, yes, dispenses with the traditional computer case and shows all its components exposed. It is what in the last They have been called ‘Open Frame’ PCs.and it has become an increasingly attractive option that, of course, has its pros and cons.

This type of equipment has been gaining interest among certain types of users who preferred that “raw” aesthetic in which all the components, usually hidden in a box, are exposed to the outside without complexes.

There are subreddits like r/sffpc or/buildapc on Reddit where these types of designs are shared by enthusiasts who swear by them. In many cases, it is the users themselves who create their own chassis, which are nothing more than relatively simple structures on which they then place components such as the motherboard, the power supply, the graphics card or the liquid cooling system, if necessary. opt for that option.

This is what, for example, a user named TomazZaman and a friend of his decided, who after a couple of months have achieved the result of the image that heads this text. Both have even published a great video on YouTube of just 8 minutes in which they explain how you designed and built that fantastic PCand of course if you are fans of this area it is worth seeing.





Cooler Master’s MasterFrame 700 allows access to these types of designs from an Open Frame “box” commercially available in stores.

This type of equipment has also its expression among established manufacturers in the PC segment: Cooler Master has chassis like the Masterframe 700 for this type of equipment, for example, but there are other manufacturers that also propose curious solutions in this sense, such as the modular design of the Thermaltake Core P80 case, which Priori it seems normal but from which we can remove practically all the panels to expose its components to the air.

The advantages of this type of “boxes” are clear. To begin with, the air flow is total, and we do not have to restrict ourselves to the possible limitations of a box. That, be careful, can help that open refrigeration help keep temperatures at bay.

However, it must be taken into account that in a case the fans are placed so that the air flow causes the system to provide cold air in to cool those components and remove the hot air dissipated by the components. This refrigerated air circuit is difficult to implement in an ‘Open Case’ design. Immediate access to each of the components is also something interestingand of course the result in terms of design can be spectacular.

Among the disadvantages, of course, the fact that stands out dust can be a problem and accumulate on the components of that PC, something that a traditional case better protects against.

The boxes also help to isolate the operation of the PC and make it quieter, so in an Open Frame PC we lose that option. Static electricity is also a risk: components could be affected if we are not careful. And of course, just the advantage that we pointed out previously: the result in terms of design can be horrifying, because you already know, for your tastes, the colors.

Best of all, as always, these ‘Open Frame’ PCs simply offer one more option for users. One that, yes, maybe you should rule it out if you have cats. As Reddit user Bad-Kaiju explained, “that’s honestly 90% of the reason I need a box.”

