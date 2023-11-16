The Open Door Foundation has spoken.

It is a special phenomenon, boys and girls: we live in a world where we are becoming increasingly economical with fuel. It is becoming increasingly busy on the (excellent) roads. And what are we going to do? We all ride as if we were going to do the Camel Trophy.

Traditional cars are increasingly losing out to crossovers and SUVs, which are becoming larger per generation. Compared to regular cars, they are not only larger, but also heavier and a lot thirstier. All this to be able to transport party planners with Pradatassen, or an average family with 2 working parents and 1.3 children. Yes, then it is useful to have a seven-seater weighing 2,500 kg.

Open Door Foundation

But it turns out: the Open Door Foundation has taken a look at it. By Open Door Foundation we mean the IIHS. That’s an abbreviation for Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. They briefly looked at pedestrian safety with those gigantic asphalt monsters.

If you look at the laws of physics, you might think that a big heavy car with a huge nose is very unfriendly to pedestrians. And ladies and gentlemen, you won’t believe this: that is actually the case! Yes, SUVs are deadlier to pedestrians than smaller cars. That seems like a bit of a case: ‘Stichting Open Deur’, from the ‘No faeces, Sherlock!’ faculty.

It is an American study, with American cars and therefore also pick-ups that hardly have to comply with any rules due to legislation (technically speaking, they are trucks). But it’s worse that a lot of crossovers were included in the research that you can also buy in our little cold country, such as the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V.

High nose is of no use

According to the research, vehicles with a nose of roughly more than one meter high are extremely dangerous: in the event of a collision, there is a 45% greater chance that the person hit will not survive the impact. Unfortunately, smaller SUVs don’t fare much better at 44%.

The research was done after studying 18,000 accidents involving one car and one or more pedestrians.

The IIHS is fatal in their conclusion. There is no point in having a car with a high nose. According to the IIHS, cars can be made safer quite easily. And yes, the Open Deur Foundation is passing by again: make those new ones LOWER and make sure they are at an angle.

In short, all the more reasons to buy a low sports car or sports sedan. This is not only better for the environment, but also safer for your surroundings.

Photo credit: white Toyota RAV4 by @enzofxx via Autoblog Spots.

This article Open Door Foundation: doors can open first appeared on Ruetir.