Outdoor screenings have become one of the favorite pastimes of citizens, since they allow greater social coexistence, in addition to significant savings in the pockets of moviegoers.

In the case of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG)the organization Cinema Live is the one that is in charge of managing open-air cinema screenings in different areas of the city. Starting today and until next Sunday, December 3, there will be one performance per day.

Although we will have to be attentive to the networks themselves Cinema Livesince any rain could cause the cancellation of the function.

This is the billboard

Movie: Gran Turismo (2023)

Headquarters: Metropolitan Park

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Duration: 134 min.

Movie: The little Prince (2016)

Headquarters: Parque Alcalde

Time: 19:45

Duration: 107 min.

Venue: Movie: Planet 51 (2009)

Mirador Independencia Park

Time: 19:45

Duration: 90 min.

Venue: Movie: Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)

Metropolitan park

Time: 18:30

Duration: 143 min.

Movie: Two turkeys in trouble (2013)

Headquarters: Metropolitan Park

Time: 18:30

Duration: 91 min.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions