Outdoor screenings have become one of the favorite pastimes of citizens, since they allow greater social coexistence, in addition to significant savings in the pockets of moviegoers.
In the case of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG)the organization Cinema Live is the one that is in charge of managing open-air cinema screenings in different areas of the city. Starting today and until next Sunday, December 3, there will be one performance per day.
Although we will have to be attentive to the networks themselves Cinema Livesince any rain could cause the cancellation of the function.
This is the billboard
Movie: Gran Turismo (2023)
Headquarters: Metropolitan Park
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Duration: 134 min.
Movie: The little Prince (2016)
Headquarters: Parque Alcalde
Time: 19:45
Duration: 107 min.
Venue: Movie: Planet 51 (2009)
Mirador Independencia Park
Time: 19:45
Duration: 90 min.
Venue: Movie: Pirates of the Caribbean (2003)
Metropolitan park
Time: 18:30
Duration: 143 min.
Movie: Two turkeys in trouble (2013)
Headquarters: Metropolitan Park
Time: 18:30
Duration: 91 min.
