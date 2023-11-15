There is no shortage of electric SUVs, but that is not the only way to get some room for your money in electrical land. Just ask Opel, because they immediately launched their Astra Electric together with a Sports Tourer variant — or in human language: a station wagon. It retains the same powertrain as the hatchback, but adds significantly more trunk space… So what are you willing to pay for that?

Astra Electric + 2.000 euro

Apparently 41,990 euros, because that is what Opel asks for its Astra Sports Tourer Electric. For that money you also get an Edition model that is nicely equipped. For example, count on a digital driver display and a 10-inch infotainment screen on top of the dashboard, automatic LED headlights and rear lights, parking sensors all around and a package full of safety features such as a collision prevention system and traffic sign recognition. Above that is a sportier GS model, for which you need to pay 45,700 euros.

In both cases, that is exactly 2,000 euros more than what you would pay for an identically equipped Astra Electric hatchback, so that money goes entirely to the trunk space. It is 164 liters larger in the break, good for 516 liters of volume with the rear seat in place. The battery remains the same size as that of the shorter Astra Electric, although the impact of its extra kilos on the driving range remains limited. Your electric Sports Tourer should still be able to travel up to 413 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.