“We started dominantly and got to 1-0 at a good time,” Oosting said after the match. “After half time, that corner comes in, but then you see a phase of fifteen minutes when you think: ‘what is happening to us here?’ We were disappointed for too long and then you end up 1-3 behind. Fortunately, the team shows character , you get the crowd behind you again and you make it 3-3. But this cannot happen to us,” Oosting is clear.