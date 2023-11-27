Even ten (!) different spin-offs of The Real Housewives or a series like Äkta Människor are apparently not enough to keep Dutch F1 viewers on Viaplay. We are not exaggerating: Verstappen had barely crossed the finish line when people already started searching the internet for ways to cancel their Viaplay subscription. Goodbye and thanks for the fish.

TopGear Netherlands delved into Google statistics to look at search behavior in the Netherlands. The ‘fast risers’ category contains terms such as ‘Cancel Viaplay’ or ‘Ziggo cancel Viaplay’. Just look at the graph below and guess what time the race in Abu Dhabi finished. No, even Verstappen interviewing Alonso couldn’t convince people.

The interest in ‘Cancel Viaplay account’ last weekend | Photo: © Google

Google does not show the number of searches here; the 100 indicates ‘peak popularity’, which means there is a lot more interest than normal. We don’t have exact figures. What we do know is that in an average month, 10,000 to 100,000 people search for ‘Cancel Viaplay’. So not very precise. By the way, the cancellation was not easy, because apparently there was a malfunction (due to the crowds?). So a lot of people also searched for ‘Cannot cancel Viaplay’ shortly after the race.

The search term ‘Cannot cancel Viaplay’ also went well on Sunday | Photo: © Google

It’s not just Viaplay that sees people leaving. People logically don’t want to pay for something they don’t use – especially not 15 euros a month. F1 TV also sees an exodus in the Netherlands for the winter months; you can see that graph below. By the way, you can still watch various shows and documentaries on F1 TV during the winter break.

The popularity of ‘Cancel F1 TV’ in the Netherlands last weekend | Photo: © Google

Would you like to activate your Viaplay subscription again next year?

Next year the broadcasting rights will be with Viaplay again, so the streaming service will undoubtedly see some fresh arrivals in March. We asked Viaplay if they would share the number of cancellations, and if they could say how many people they expect to welcome back in March. Unfortunately, a spokesperson says he cannot answer this.

Viaplay previously told Motorsport.com that they will do everything they can to send Verstappen and associates again the following year. It is no secret that Ziggo also wants the broadcasting rights back, but there are rumors that Apple would also like to have the rights.