Notice: Spoilers del arco de Egghead de One Piece

With the end closer than far, One Piece is beginning to reveal a good number of secrets that, although they are not decisive for the future of the plot, are very interesting to know and further enrich the universe of Luffy and company.

One of these secrets was who was the pirate who had left the man without an arm. Eustace Kidone of the most powerful characters of the new generation of pirates who stands out for his great control over metals thanks to his mechanical arm.

through the last SBSthanks to a question asked by a fan, we have discovered that the character responsible for leaving Kid without his left arm was Benn Beckman, second in command of the Redhead Pirates. While he has not said anything else about how he left him without this limb, it is likely that, thanks to his great aim, he left this part of his body behind after a fight.

Reader: “In Chapter 1076, Lucky Roux said ‘Gyahahaha! You can certainly be talked to, Beck! Who do you think is angry?’ “So…does this mean that it was Beckman who cut off Kid’s arm?”

Oda: “Yes, it seems so! This is the world of pirates, where only the strong survive.”

Maybe this is one of the big reasons why Kid was so eager to see each other’s faces. Shanks and company on their arrival to Elbaf. Unfortunately for Supernova, the redhead showed enormous power and left the Kid Pirates no chance of victory.

