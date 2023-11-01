David Civera is amazing in Pasapalabra’s Halloween special. He has been possessed by the spirit of Hannibal Lecter and perhaps that has been good for him to face the thematic One of Four that Roberto Leal has presented to him. Our Mad Hatter has explained to him that the options are horror movies and their plots, starting with Psycho, The Sixth Sense, Poltergeist and Paranormal Activity.

The first success was very clear, taking into account that Mrs. Bates was right in front of her. However, the singer has been surprising by accumulating successes. The test was almost completed! Only Carrie has managed to stop him. Marta Garriga has failed with Sinister, but Cristina Rodríguez has emerged as the Queen of Hearts to add two more successes.

In total, the orange team has achieved 24 seconds, of which 22 are the merit of David Civera. Would you be able to equal or surpass him? Press play and show that you are an expert in horror movies!