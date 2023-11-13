But few people will doubt that the two are a good team. Are there no bumps at all? “Oh, yes,” says Van Campenhout. “Earlier this year, during the third round of the National Championships, I ruined it mechanically for Yme. I had not properly secured the rear axle, causing the brake disc to rub against the brake pads. That slowed down the kart enormously and cost Yme his position. I I could cry, but I forgive my own mistakes less than Yme’s. But he immediately came to me to comfort me. The bond between him and me has only gotten better over the past three years.”