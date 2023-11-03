Consuming, and generally well above primary needs, is part of the world and the society in which we live. Something that, from the outset, does not have to be harmful or negative. In fact, many experts agree that shopping can make you happy, as long as you do it reasonably.

The problem, however, comes when these purchases become a necessity rather than a pleasure. That is, the same as any other addiction. An addiction that has a name among specialists, oniomania, and that is very common today. Above all, with the facilities that the Internet offers today.

How online shopping affects oniomania

When do you really have a shopping addiction problem? That is a question that can sometimes lead to misunderstandings. Depending on your personality, you may be more or less capricious, requiring more acquisitions to feel good in your daily life.

The answer given by psychologists, especially experts in technological addictions, is the following: There is no problem, as long as buying is a pleasure for you, and not an obligation, with the repercussions that entails.

The first way to detect a case of oniomania or an addiction to online shopping comes with regrets. If you notice that you feel guilty afterwards, it may be a sign that something is wrong, but it is by no means the only one. Like any other addiction, oniomania also causes high levels of anxiety and stress.

This is precisely where the specialists point out: Social networks can be a powerful trigger when it comes to shopping addictionsince this pathology is associated with low self-esteem, as well as an attempt to appear more socially successful through material possessions: clothes, mobile devices, different gadgets, cars, etc.

Internet, a danger for addictions

The fact that there are more and more cases of oniomania embodied in online shopping addiction is no coincidence. Beyond everything that social networks cause, which we have already discussed, there are other risks.

The Internet allows you to buy compulsively and quickly: choosing any item instantly without even having to travel or leave your home.. Furthermore, online advertising is a constant temptation for addicted people.

The real problem not only comes from an imbalance in your economy, as well as in your relationships with others, but also because The satisfaction that a purchase should bring you turns into a sad and unbalanced state of mind.

To overcome this problem, specialists give clear advice: avoid social networks, block the most recognizable online stores, and even use an ad blocker while browsing the web.

Furthermore, as with other addictions, such as sex or gambling, it is important to know that the problem is not in others, but in oneself. Learning to control yourself and look for healthy and comfortable entertainment is essential.

As they say, there is nothing worse for an addiction than being idle and having too much free time. And in the most pronounced cases, it never hurts to seek professional help. It’s no shame.