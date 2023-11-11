On Singles Day there are offers on almost any product that comes out of China: from a Shein skirt to the latest Xiaomi mobile. But taking into account the operation of coupons on AliExpress, which discount amounts in addition to the discount depending on the amount, the most attractive are smartphones and tablets.

And in addition to the best Chinese brands, we also have a surprise with Google. Remember to follow our live coverage so you don’t miss anything.

Google Pixel 8

The latest from Google and the best of the brand and Android that you can buy if what matters most to you is the camera and the software such as fluidity and updates before anyone else. It is the Android iPhone, but it only costs 599 euros today if the coupons don’t run out and you hurry.

7 years of updates, the best experience with Android 14, a camera that can only be compared to that of the iPhone and the best Galaxy and a beautiful design. The truth is that for this price, it is difficult to fault this phone.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi has just launched its range of 13T terminals, and they are already on sale. A piece of mobile phone that stands out, above all, for its 50 Mpx f/1.9 camera with Sony IMX707 sensor and Leica lens with Summicron antiglare coating is only going to cost a little more than 500 euros.

The 13T Pro is capable of recording 8K video, in addition to recording 4K 60 fps video like the 13T, and is compatible with an HDR and VLOG recording mode, capable of directly applying LUTs for the most professional users. In our review you can see examples and more details about its fantastic camera.

Leaving the camera aside, the inclusion of the new Mediatek Dimmensity 9200+ processor stands out, which is a real beast, at least on paper, and with a graphics chip designed to offer good performance with the latest generation games.

Its 6.67-inch 144 Hz AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 px and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision is fantastic, and the most interesting thing is the maximum brightness it reaches: 1,200 nits in HBM mode and can reach a peak of spot brightness up to 2,600 nits.

For 509 euros, after applying coupon, euros, we believe that it is impossible to have more for less.

Redmi Note 12 Pro

The best that Xiaomi has released in terms of quality and price this year is this Redmi Note 12 Pro with a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display soda rate that cost about 300 euros, but that Today we can get it for only 170 euroswhich is less than what the regular version of the phone cost.

It has the Dimensity 1080 processor, which has given such good results and 6GB, a 50 megapixel camera16 Mpx front camera, 5000mAh all-day battery and 67W fast charging.

We have spoken on numerous occasions about this terminal, but if you still have doubts, even at this price, we recommend reading our five reasons to get one.

Google Pixel 7

Yes, the Google Pixel 8 just came out. But the difference in camera quality or performance is nothing special, and the Pixel 7 still has one of the best cameras on the market for less than 600 euros.

The amazing thing is that you will be able to buy it for 450 euros on the 11th of the 11th, and for that price there is no Xiaomi, OnePlus, POCO or any other Chinese brand that can rival Google’s in software and its incredible camera.

Google usually updates the Pixels for quite some time with new functions, and the proof of this is that since they went on sale they have already received several shipments of new features. If there is a drawback it would be that it does not enter the fast charging war with other manufacturers and remains only at 20W.

If you are looking for the latest software and camera, do not hesitate for a second and get the Pixel 7 for only 450 euros.

OnePlus Nord 3

This mid-range gives us high-end sensations, and that is something that does not usually happen lately. The OnePlus Nord 3, available with 8 or 16 GB of RAM, meets absolutely all sections of a phone: screen, performance, battery, software and design. The best of all? Which recently went for 500 euros, and today, with the discount coupon and the offer, it’s only 369 euros.

It’s not the best on the market in anything, obviously, but when using it it’s hard to miss anything. It is a phone that feels good at all times and has one of the best versions of Android. It’s similar to the Google Pixel, and we like that. Even the main rear camera and the front one are very good, although the wide angle is not at the same level.

You can see all the performance, battery and photo tests in our extensive OnePlus Nord 3 review.

POCO X5 PRO 5G

It is the best smartphone for 300 euros of the year. But now, thanks to the AliExpress discount, and using the 30 euro discount coupon, we only have 220 euros. Price for which it absolutely sweeps away all the competition.

It has a 5G chip and a fantastic screen with a 120 Hz AMOLED panel for an outstanding experience when consuming video and playing games.

The design is original and colorful, very thin to be worn without being barely noticeable, thus going a little outside the trend within the sector. This is the perfect phone for those looking for a good mid-range, especially if they want to play games or do something other than look at Instagram.

Its Snapdragon 778G chip not only ensures good performance today, but also good performance over the years and with accumulation of updates. The camera is the only one that takes good photos under 300 euros in low light.

Honor 90

The latest Honor smartphone has conquered us for its design, materials and the care that the brand has generally put into all the exterior details of the terminal. That they have opted for an AMOLED panel is a great success, since the difference is noticeable from the first moment, especially when viewing photos or videos.

It is a mid-range terminal without major defects as we already indicated in our in-depth analysis, with a powerful processor and a photographic sensor that offers very good snapshots and that has surprised us with its color fidelity. It pales in comparison to the high-end ones in night photographs or when using its wide-angle sensor, but this limitation is generalized in all terminals under 1,000 euros.

The 50 MP selfie camera is a great detail for TikTok or Instagram creators because it allows you to take large crops without losing quality. In short, a cucumber in the mid-range below 500 euros, which now only costs 320 euros on AliExpress.