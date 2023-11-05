Last season Inzaghi’s team had accumulated a gap of 15 points from Napoli in away matches, while now in the 5 main European championships only Hoffenheim keeps the Nerazzurri’s away pace

Matteo Nava

November 5 – MILAN

Another away match, another victory. And never mind if in the 61st minute of Atalanta-Inter Gianluca Scamacca managed to pierce Yann Sommer’s goal for the first time, something that had never happened away from home in the league. The fifth success away from Giuseppe Meazza in as many matches is a demonstration of great maturity for Simone Inzaghi and his players, also because it is with streaks like these that a winning season is built. If last year the San Siro was the Nerazzurri’s comfort zone in Serie A, now the away matches are, the most challenging ones on paper given the far less welcoming atmosphere of the home crowd.

The comparison

—

Inter’s hope is that the streak will extend further especially because the next opponent away from the Meazza will be Juventus. Already like this, however, Inzaghi can enjoy the European record in 2023-24. In fact, no one has done better than the Nerazzurri in the five main championships of the Old Continent. And how could this happen, after all, in the face of full points from the coach from Piacenza? Only one goal conceded – that of Scamacca – and 12 goals to their credit, 15 points as only Hoffenheim managed to achieve in the Bundesliga (+7 goal difference) despite the worst internal progress in all of Germany. To give an idea of ​​the extent of Inter’s away results: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Nice and Girona have drawn once each, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain twice, Manchester City have already suffered two defeats in away, while Real Madrid made a mix with a knockout and a draw. And these are just the best teams in their respective leagues…

Past and present

—

Obviously the five points “lost” by Inter all accrued at home (against Sassuolo and Bologna), but the difference with the 2022-2023 season stands out in the calculation. The Scudetto-winning Napoli scored 18 points more than the Nerazzurri, but as many as 15 of these were gained away from home: if Simone Inzaghi manages to cancel or mitigate the chasm away from the Meazza last year, the numbers automatically become championship-worthy. In the championship won by the Azzurri, Inter managed to beat only 9 teams out of 19 away: now five have already been liquidated. It is logical that Inzaghi’s mantra at every official and locker room statement is “let’s continue like this”…

November 5 – 09:54

