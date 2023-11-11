The five iconic faces of One Tree Hill they certainly need no introduction, after having accompanied us for six seasons, until Hilarie Burton and Chad Michael Murray left the show leaving the helm to the remaining James Lafferty, Bethany Joey Lenz and Sophia Bush for the last three seasons.

Since these are two characters who were a focal point of the series, it was logical that they would leave the show as a duo, but Burton he had his reasons for leaving. Although viewers were fond of her Peyton, the actress stated that she did not regret her choice, dictated by the need to open up to new projects for her career without remaining trapped for too long inside a role. Since her contract expired at the end of season six, she decided to take her chance by not renewing it.

Subsequently, the American actress took part as the protagonist in the television series The White Collar and in Christmas films for television, as well as sporadic roles in episodes of various series, including The Walking Dead and although she still defined herself as open to returning to role of Peyton Sawyer, his character in One Tree Hill he never reappeared unlike Murray who returns in the seventh episode of the last season as Lucas Scott and, although not physically present, Peyton is still mentioned.

Ultimately, his character still had his definitive happy ending.