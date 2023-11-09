Everything seems to indicate that this controversial hero could be Saitama’s best friend.

Chapter 194 of the One Punch Man manga could have revealed who Saitama’s best friend is.

One Punch Man is facing very interesting moments that has provided a different perspective of Saitama’s hilarious adventures and company, since everything seems to indicate that the biggest mystery that this series harbors could be revealed much sooner than is believed, a detail that prepares the ground for the coming events of the work.

Likewise, as the plot has developed, some curiosities about Saitama have been learned, which have allowed understand a little more about the hilarious personality of the bald hero.

However, this is not the only interesting detail that has been revealed about Saitamasince the bald hero himself could have indirectly revealed who his best friend isand no, it is not Genuswhich makes this revelation more interesting.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #194 of the One Punch Man manga.

Everything seems to indicate that King is Saitama’s best friend

Since the beginning of Punch Man it has been seen that Saitama has forged a great bond with Genoswho feels deep admiration and respect for the bald hero, to the point of becoming his disciple and moving with him to learn every detail of this controversial hero.

Nevertheless, despite the close bond that has been forged between Genos and SaitamaEverything seems to indicate that the bald hero does not see him as his best friendsince the most recent chapter has shown with Saitama’s actions that he could consider another character as his best friend.

And, during this chapter, Saitama feels overwhelmed after being misunderstood by Genos, Flashy Flash and Sonicbecause they all agreed on a mission and did not hesitate to show their admiration and interest in Saitama misinterpreting the words of the controversial bald hero. However, as a means of escape, Saitama write king to play to video games and release your stress.

This action of the bald hero could indicate that Saitama’s best friend is Kingsince feeling overwhelmed and misunderstood He came to this to talk and play video gamessince it seems that King is the only person who sees him as he really is, this being an essential quality for a friend.

In fact, It is not unreasonable that Saitama considers King his best friendsince both have created a close relationship in which the bald hero knows King’s big secret, accepting it anyway, and, on the other hand, King seems to be the only one who does not misunderstand Saitama, a detail that could have been of the liking of the bald hero who is usually very distant with others.

Besides, King has always been a foil and confidant of Saitama.given that understands him perfectly and does not misinterpret his actions and statements like the rest, which has made the bond between both heroes stronger, showing that this could be Saitama’s best friendbeing a somewhat unexpected detail, since many could have assured that Genos was the best friend of the controversial and hilarious bald hero.

King, from the beginning, has been set up as Saitama’s counterpartso in a certain way both share things in common that reinforce their bond and friendship, since neither of them misunderstand each othergiving way to a great friendship that has been evident in this chapter.

It should be noted that, despite this, Saitama does not feel any rejection towards Genosbut the admiration of the demonic cyborg has interposed in a true friendship between bothsince he usually misinterprets many of the bald hero’s statements, taking them as constant teachings even though they are mostly criticisms or thoughts of Saitama.

Evidently, Saitama also considers Genos his friend., but, his admiration and not fully understanding the bald hero has taken away the weight of their friendship. However, that doesn’t mean that Saitama doesn’t have a high regard for the demonic cyborg, as she has a close bond with this powerful and beloved hero.

