Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 went on sale on October 20 exclusively for PS5.

Spider-Man Noir is one of the suits available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

October 20 was a spectacular day for the video game industry, since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder were releasedwhich has translated into sales records for both franchises that make it clear that They are in a very strong moment of their life cycles.

Now, focusing on the PS5 game, it should be noted that in it we can go to a New York that, as far as possible, is similar to the one we know from the main comics and products derived from Spider-Man of the earth 616, that is, the original, but this does not mean that there are also other versions of Spider-Man very loved by fansSpider-Noir being one of these especially after the Spider-Man movie: Into the Spider-Verse in which it was presented to the great masses.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 shows us the New York of the noir version of the wall-crawler

Under this premise it must be said that Marvel’s Spider-Man has bugs that cause errors in the design of Spider-Man at the same time that we have also been able to see details never before seen on the Coney Island map, but something that we did not know it had was the possibility of recreate the world of Spider-Noirbeing that a user has achieved it.

This has been possible thanks to the Twitter account known as @LachesisHD, who has been able to turn the New York of the game into that of Spider-Noirbeing that what has been uploaded to social networks shows us Peter with the costume of this character seen in the film as well as the fewer frames effect which was also seen in the film, being something that was already present in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And the best of all is that he has not needed external tools, since all this He has done it with the game’s visual options:

A Reddit user has made #SpiderMan2PS5 game to look like the Noir universe ⬛️ In the video you can see the gameplay and the settings needed: pic.twitter.com/91hX29RAnA — Lachesis (@LachesisHD) October 31, 2023

Having said everything else and seeing the enormous potential that the PS5 title has, we only have to remember that if you are interested in playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, this title is available exclusively for PS5 since last October.

