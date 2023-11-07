Everything seems to indicate that the hilarious Long Ring Long Land arc could have been more important than you think.

The Long Ring Long Land arc could have had deeper implications for the plot.

Given its great longevity, One Piece has had several very important arcs that have significantly enriched its plotproviding greater context for every detail of the series and laying the foundation for future eventsbeing interconnected in a splendid way by Eiichiro Odawho has distinguished himself by being very meticulous in telling this story.

Likewise, due to the wide variety of One Piece arcs, some may lack the same quality or plot impact as other sagasa detail that has led followers to rate them negativelyassuming that they are “bad”, since they do not contribute anything to the overall history of the work, a clear example of this is the Long Ring Long Land arc, which many tend to hate and argue that it did not contribute any type of context relevant to the plot.

However, the current development of the One Piece plot could be about to change the perception of fans with this saga, since The Long Ring Long Land Arc Might Be Much More Important Than Some Realizesince its “filling” would have foreshadowed how the final events would be addressed in this work.

The Long Ring Long Land arc could be one of the most important in One Piece

As we have mentioned, Long Ring Long Land is one of the arcs with the worst rating by fanssince many consider it a simple “canon filler” that It didn’t add anything to the overall story.since it only showed hilarious moments and adventures that were not liked by all followers, since they see it as a comic and necessary relief after the surprising incidents in Skypiea and Water 7.

However, this controversial arc that has been criticized by fans, Could Have Deeper Implications on One Piece’s Plotwhich could end up surprising followers, since Oda has distinguished himself by taking advantage of every event which is shown in his different sagas, because no matter how small or hilarious these details are, the mangaka always finds a way to interconnect them to the general story in a sublime way and it seems that Long Ring Long Land is no exception.

And it is that This arc introduced concepts that have been very important in the current plotsince in this the theme of regularized flooding and the “Davy Back Fight”elements that could be crucial in the coming events of One Piece.

In fact, The current events that have occurred in One Piece have used this elementas the destruction of Lulusia caused a rise in sea level, completely changing the approach to some of the series’ submerged and flooded islands such as Long Ring Long Landwhich emerges once a yeara detail that could imply that Laugh Tale could also be a resurgent island every so often when the water levels drop, which could explain many of the mysteries of this work.

Besides, The Long Ring Long Land arc could also have foreshadowed how the final battle for One Piece would be fought. and how this could be hidden, since due to the approach that Oda has given to the plot recently, many theories have been created, which indicate that the “Davy Back Fight” could have a fundamental role when it comes to the fight. for the final treasure.

These hypotheses about the “Davy Back Fight” being decisive when it comes to getting One Piece are not far-fetchedsince this hilarious event has a well-established structure with a set of very interesting rules that could end up being useful when it comes to obtaining the final treasure, which is why this game is perfectly complementary with the treatment that Oda has been giving to the serieswhich completely moves away from the seriousness of typical Shonen battles.

Everything seems to indicate that Long Ring Long Land could be one of the most important arcs in the seriesbecause to the surprise of many, this introduced several elements that, to this day, They have been used in the different events of the plotwhich indicates that despite all the controversy and the hilarious nature of this saga, it had a greater implication in history than many believe.

