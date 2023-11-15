Luffy’s destiny is to become one of the most legendary pirates in history. However, he can be cut short by a mortal weakness.

This is the reason why Luffy can’t swim.

In the One Piece imagination, nothing happens by chance. Its creator, Eiichiro Oda, did not hesitate to take care of even the smallest detail in his intention to give an unprecedented masterpiece. In this way, we find powerful characters, but with weaknesses. In Luffy’s case, he has a deadly weakness for an adventurer: he can’t swim, a limitation related to Devil Fruits.

What is the curse that afflicts Monkey D. Luffy?

Understanding the reason why Luffy can’t swim requires first explaining what Devil Fruits are in One Piece. Within this wonderful world, the so-called Akuma no Mi or “Devil Fruits” confer special abilities to those who eat them, in exchange, water becomes its greatest weakness.

Monkey D. Luffy is a Devil Fruit user.Consequently, not only does he lack the ability to swim, but his power is nullified once he comes into contact with the sea.

A pretty deadly weak point

In this way, the intrepid sailor not only loses all its power when submerged inside the sea, but is unable to move his body, which is a true curse for any pirate.

Fortunately, the weakness as a Devil Fruit wielder does not extend to moving water. This means that, unlike what happens after contact with the sea or a lake, Luffy is not affected by rain or waves.

For this reason, the pirate adventurer could withstand the rain induced by Dance Powder without weakening their power or compromising their abilities.

Taking into account the conditions involved in being carriers of the “Devil Fruits”, we can affirm that The biggest danger Luffy faces is the possibility of drowning.. After all, his enemies can take advantage of his weakness to try to annihilate him.

What Devil Fruit did Monkey D. Luffy eat?

As a child, Monkey D. Luffy ate the Gomu Gomu no Mi. This Devil Fruit confers rubbery characteristics to the body of those who consume it. In simpler words, the user becomes elastic.

Thanks to this fruit, Luffy boasts a series of extraordinary abilities. First of all, he has the ability to stretch all parts of your body. This quality allows it to resist not only large falls and explosions, but also the impact of projectiles and even electric shocks.

But that’s not all, as a bearer of the powerful fruit, he has developed extraordinary defense techniquesamong them, the ability to expand its blood vessels and increase blood flow, thereby achieving its amazing transformations.

The first appearance of the Akuma no Mi

The little one’s curiosity and innocence leads him to consume a fruit. Luffy consumes the Gomu Gomu fruit in the first chapter and with this, we have the first reference to the element within the story that One Piece offers.

The fruit belonged to Shanks, who upon realizing what happened, tries to make the boy vomit it up. Without delay, the red-haired pirate explains the power he hides, as well as the consequence you will have to face.

From that moment on, Luffy is clear about two things: that he will become a rubber man, and that he will sink like a stone to the bottom of any lake or sea, since the fruit subtracts all physical and mental strength to its wearer when it is immersed in the element.

What are the types of Devil Fruits in One Piece

Although thanks to Luffy we know the first of the most powerful devil fruits in One Piece, In Eiichiro Oda’s fantastic universe three types of them converge:

Paramecia

It is It is the most common type of fruit. After consuming it, its user acquires special abilities that range from the ability to alter materials to the ability to generate and dominate external elements.

Some of The most notable of this group are the Mochi Mochi no Mi, the Bari Bari no Mi and the Hana Hana no Mi.

Lodge

Due to the abilities that those who consume them can obtain, they are considered the most powerful “Devil Fruits”. This is because they completely change their wearer into a certain element, this way they can completely control it.

In addition, his body becomes immaterial. As for weaknesses, the person is vulnerable to warriors who carry Haki. Some examples of these fruits are Mera Mera no Mi and Yami Yami no Mi.

go

Represents the type of Akuma no Mi that generates more controversy in One Piece. The particularity of this type of fruit lies in the fact that it provides its users with the possibility of becoming a different species from your ownthus,

The Tori Tori no Mi: Phoenix model and the Hito Hito no Mi: Nika model are two of the most outstanding Devil Fruits in this category.

Definitely, The “Devil Fruits” are one of the elements that attracts the most attention within the world created by Eiichiro Oda. Each one of them is unique, in this way, it is impossible to find two characters that share the same abilities.

