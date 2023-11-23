Chapter 1099 of the One Piece manga has revealed very important information this week. Eiichiro Oda advances towards the expected chapter 1100 in one of the best possible ways. In the previous chapters we have been able to learn very valuable information about who is our protagonist today as well: Bartholomew Kuma. There was a question in relation to this mysterious character that over the years has caused us many unknowns and was finally revealed in chapter 1099.

One Piece: We finally know the reason why Bartholomew Kuma is a ‘Pacifist’

everyone wonders why or how could Kuma become a ‘Pacifist‘. We were also very sad during his time, and still do, because of the state he is in, basically unconscious. At Marineford we can remember that he did not recognize his friend Ivankov, many years after I promised him that I would never forget his face, in God Valley. However, Why this destination for Kuma? All of this has an explanation.

Bartholomew Kuma sacrifices himself to cure Jewelry Bonney’s illness, as currency. Going to visit Vegapunk so the scientist can help him cure Bonney. However, he tells her that he could use a cell transplant technology never seen before, but that its cost is very expensive. Kuma says that for Bonney he would do anything. Vegapunk asks him to be the future of Pacifist soldiers, basically becoming one using his blood, in exchange for Bonney being able to be cured forever. An incredible and heroic gesture that has moved all the fans.

