The One Piece anime has officially closed the arc of the wano country, leaving us incredible moments like Monkey D. Luffy’s battle in Gear 5 against Kaido, but it’s time to leave for the next destination. Not before finishing this important arc with several very important details also. One of those that we will talk about in this news is the appearance of Uta, Shanks’ daughterwho as everyone knows, is one of the protagonists in the latest film of the work, One Piece: Film Red.

One Piece: Uta made a magical and fleeting appearance in episode 1082 of the anime

We already knew that Uta is canon due to her appearance in the manga and comments from Eiichiro Oda, but it is great that we have also been able to see it in the anime, since there are people who do not follow Oda’s work on paper. His appearance was brief and he did it while Shanks dedicated a few words to Green Bull, in a quite particular way. All this happened in episode 1082which is the latest currently at the date of publication of this news.

Will Uta appear again in the manga or anime in the future? Will it have any kind of special relevance to the plot from now on? His appearance has reminded us of certain questions that fans are asking themselves these days. It may have an important role in the future, but at the moment we don’t know more than what has been published to date.

What did you think of Uta’s appearance in episode 1082? We read you in the comments.

Other texts of interest: The 100 best recommended animes by genre.

Via: PewPiece.