In One Piece there is a group of very important pirates who become even more important as the story progresses. They are the “Worst Generation” or also known as the “Supernova“. Not everyone belongs to the same crew, since each one has their own, but the magic of it all is that most of them are connected by interestssomething that Eiichiro Oda has made very clear to us, especially in the arc of Wano Country.

Today, your rewardsand especially after the latest events in Wano, they have risen a lot thanks to all the commotion they have created. It’s about time we updated ourselves with all your posters.

One Piece: This is the reward posters for the “Worst Generation” after the Wano Country arc

We find Marshall D. Teach in an undisputed first position thanks to all his power, his influence and the headache he has caused everyone for numerous reasons. The big news comes next, with a reward of 3.000.000.000B para Monkey D. Luffy, Trafalgar D. Law y Eustace Kidafter the confrontation and defeat of two YonkoKaido y Big Mom. We can see that the reward of Roronoa Zoro and some more participants in this last arc have risen noticeably.

How will this affect future arcs? Will your rewards continue to increase in the most important sections of the final One Piece saga? What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Via: ON_SPOILERS.

Other texts that may be of interest to you: The 100 best recommended animes by genre. We finally know the release date and promotional poster for the new arc of the One Piece anime.