One Piece is one of those stories that no matter how much time passes, it will always be remembered. And it is that the jewel which Eiichiro Oda created and which had its Live Action adaptation on Netflix a few months ago, has managed to cross barriers and adapt to the tastes of millions of fans.

And a story that has decades of history behind it, it is normal that hide many secrets and curiosities that perhaps you had not stopped to analyze in the past. Do you have an idea who is the oldest character in One Piece history?

The cursed elephant that walks underwater and whose body sticks out eternally as punishment for its sins in life. It is more than 1000 years old and is almost like a mystical creature within the One Piece universe. Zunesha is the oldest canonical creature in all of Oda’s work and wanders through the wild carrying the island of Zou and the Duchy of Mokomo on her back.

Did you know about this unique detail? Without a doubt, One Piece still hides many surprises, secrets and curiosities that we will investigate. Follow our most important news about the work in our anime web section.

Via; Fountain