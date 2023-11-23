This live action animation of the fight between Kaido and Luffy is a true marvel that you will love.

This live-action animation of the confrontation between Luffy and Kaido demonstrates what this battle should look like in the live-action One Piece.

Of the different arcs of One Piece, Wano has been one of those that has given the greatest development and impact to the plotsince this saga completely changed what was seen, giving way to a new and fascinating stage that laid the foundations for the future events of the work.

Among the many amazing moments that the Wano arc had, Luffy’s battle against Kaido became one of the most epic that this saga has had, since the revelation of Luffy’s Gear Fifth made this confrontation more memorableto the point that millions of fans were amazed by the immeasurable power and display of skills of both pirates.

In addition, this important confrontation has been so epic which has led to a artist and fan to recreate this great moment through amazing live action animation which very successfully replicates this memorable battle of Kaido y Luffy in Onigashima, being the best thing you will see in a long time.

This has been an unforgettable year for the One Piece franchise, since the manga and anime have addressed events of great importance to the plot, with the debut of Luffy’s Gear Fifth in the anime being a clear example of this. In addition to this, el live action de One Piece It has been a complete success, so much so that a second season of the live adaptation of the Straw Hats’ adventures has already been confirmed.

With the enormous success that the live action de One Pieceit is not surprising that many fans are already imagining how the most epic battles in the series will be approachedsince in both the manga and the anime these have been represented in a sublime way, so, evidently, they hope that the live adaptation will be able to transmit the same sensations.

In fact, in view of the great success that the live action of One Piece has had and the overwhelming impact it had Luffy and Kaido’s epic battle in the animean artist and fan named @JalexRosa has decided to give free rein to his imagination, recreating the surprising confrontation between the captain of the Beasts Pirates and the Straw Hat in live action versionhaving an exceptional result that will fascinate you.

Luffy Gear 5 vs Kaido with almost no budget, took more than expected haha pic.twitter.com/b6a2q7XSGC — Jalex (@JalexRosa) October 22, 2023

This artist’s recreation shows what this match should look like in the live adaptationgiven that @JalexRosa has managed to make this surprising moment a true wonder that replicates with great precision each sequence of Luffy and Kaido’s battle to the point where the Straw Hat manages to awaken the Gear Fifthgiving way to the hilarious personality and cartoonish style that this peculiar transformation gives him.

Notably this artist has managed to perfectly capture every characteristic of this battlefrom the frightening appearance that it would have Kaido in real life even his skills. In addition to this, the setting has been set to perfection, as it exceptionally recreates the peak of Onigashima, adding greater depth to this live action animation.

It is necessary to highlight that It took this artist 100 days to create this surprising momentbecause as he has expressed through his YouTube channel, it was a long process to be able to obtain this great result that exceeds the expectations of manyas it has been highly praised and well received by fans, who hope that the live action will address this battle and the transformations in it in the same way.

Evidently, This live action animation of the battle between Kaido and Luffy is a true marvel that highlights the great work of this artist and serves as a small preamble to what this unforgettable moment could become. live action de One Piecebecause the result has been sublime and liked by the fans.

