Chapter 1097 of the One Piece manga has revealed the origin of the Revolutionary Army.

The One Piece manga has entered a crucial stage in the seriesaddressing all kinds of mysteries that have provided greater context of the events that occurred in the past and revealing more details of the most relevant characters in the work, laying the foundation for future eventswhich at first glance will mark a before and after in the plot.

And, of the different arcs of One Piece, the Island of the Future has been one of the most important regarding information and development of some charactersconfirming the involvement that these have had in the events of the past.

In fact, the last chapters of the manga One Piece have shared so much information that, recently The origin of the Revolutionary Army was revealedrevealing how this military force was created that would put the World Government in great trouble.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1097 of the One Piece manga.

As we have mentioned, Eiichiro Oda has decided to speed up the plot al address some of the biggest mysteries that One Piece harboredsince in the recent arc he has revealed the dark truth of God Valley, giving a small glimpse of this incident that changed the world, which gave rise to a new era in piracy.

The last chapters of the manga have been packed with important informationsince after having revealed the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma, greater details of this enigmatic character and his participation in several of the most relevant events of the series such as the creation of the Revolutionary Armywhose organization and members are surrounded by great mystery.

And it is that, The most recent chapter has delved into Kuma’s life 22 years ago in the Kingdom of Sorbetrevealing how he ended up crossing paths with Dragon and Ivankov, since the latter rescued him and Jinney from prison after having rebelled against the monarch of Sorbet, who was a vile and ruthless exploiter, which led to the “Fighters Libertarians” organization composed of Ivankov and Luffy’s father, to overthrow the evil ruler of Sorbet and rescue Bartholomew and Jinney from prison.

After having been rescued by Dragon and Ivankov, the latter asks Kuma to join them in their fight to save the world, a request that Bartholomew accept without hesitation, joining the “Libertarian Fighters”which gained greater notoriety around the world after Kuma joined, leading them to change their name, becoming the Revolutionary Army.

Kuma’s joining this organization gave rise to the Revolutionary Armyconfirming that the former shichibukai could have been a crucial member within this groupWell, Bartholomew, like Dragon and Ivankov, is a lover of freedom and true justiceso it is not surprising that he was motivated and did everything possible to make clear the message of this military army that has faced the World Government for a long time.

This has not been the only interesting detail that has been revealed during this chapter, since a great theory about Monkey D. Dragon has also been confirmed, which had gained strength in recent years within the fandomwho were correct in their predictions regarding this enigmatic character.

Notably, The Revolutionary Army has lived at war for years against the World Government seeing that they have hidden several secrets from history, as they are aware of the tyranny and evil that prevails within the Gorosei and its ranks, who have done everything possible to erase part of the events of the past from history.

Without a doubt, the revelation of the origin of the Revolutionary Army shows that Eiichiro Oda is determined to reveal more details of the important characters and organizations that have been present in One Piece since the beginning, laying the foundations for the new stage in which this work will enter be a true marvel.

