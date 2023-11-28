We return another week with One Piece and the long-awaited adventure of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew in this Egghead arc. Very recently we commented in this news what we could expect from the manga chapter 1100 and if Eiichiro Oda could be preparing something truly incredible for this issue. We don’t know yet, but we’re here to find out. We already have the spoilers for chapter 1100 and as always, we will be able to enjoy the most important information.

Saturn forces Kuma to become a Shichibukai and also a Cyborg without self-awareness.

Kuma objects at first, but negotiates Bonney’s cure in exchange for Saturn’s request.

The surgery for both (Kuma and Bonney) takes a long time and is performed on Egghead Island, under the supervision of Kizaru. When the respective operations are carried out successfully, Bonney returns to the Kingdom of Sorbet and Kuma becomes a Shichibukai. We can learn the reactions of the other Shichibukai to this situation.

At the end of the chapter, Kuma sends an emotional letter to Bonney in which he expresses his gratitude to her.

The title of the chapter is connected to the letter that Kuma sends to Bonney, but at this time we do not know what it is.

In the last panels of the manga, Kuma arrives at Foosha Village (Monkey D. Luffy’s birthplace).



What do you think of Saturn being involved in the reason Kuma was a Shichibukai? And what could our dear Bartholomew do in Luffy’s village? We read you in the comments.

It has been confirmed that there will be no rest for next week and we can enjoy chapter 1101.

