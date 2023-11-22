It seems that news about One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has been revealed. Here we bring you all the details about it, after knowing the coverage of the new live action series.

We already knew that the game is already being prepared to receive more DLC characters and now we have news on this topic. Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Omega Force have announced Uta as an additional character in the DLC 5.

Remember that two additional downloadable content packs with three characters each will also be released. It has been confirmed that three additional episodes are also planned, which can be purchased individually or in an “Additional Episode Pack.” The first episode will allow players to travel with Yamato and gain new abilities. No release dates have been announced for the episodes, so we’ll stay tuned.

