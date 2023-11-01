This incredible Nico Robin cosplay perfectly demonstrates what it would be like in real life.

Nico Robin is one of the most beloved characters in One Piece.

Every day you can enjoy new cosplays that the most die-hard followers of their series, movies or video games make to the delight of the community. This time we bring you one that He has managed to capture every detail of the character, even the setting and location is perfect to bring Nico Robin to life., a character that belongs to the One Piece saga. The story created by Eiichiro Oda offers hundreds of incredible characters and this is one of them.

You are used to seeing cosplays like Tifa’s, like the one we leave you in the link above, and even authentic works of art recreating C18, one of the most famous and deadliest androids from Dragon Ball. On this occasion We take you to the realm of pirates so you can enjoy the great work this girl has done to recreate Nico Robin’s appearance. If you want to see the result, we leave you the images a little further down.

This is how spectacular Nico Robin looks in reality

The creator of this spectacular cosplay was Instagram user moon.child.cosplay. In her profile you can see other impressive contributions, such as Nami or 2B, from Nier Automata. As we tell you, this time it is Nico Robin, an impressive result that you can see just below these lines. Open your eyes wide because you will be left with your mouth open thanks to the great work that this user has achieved.

As you have seen, everything is really taken care of. The clothes, the hairstyle, the accessories with the glasses… And of course, the location. The whole set makes the result turn this cosplay into one of the best versions of Nico Robin that have been seen. As we told you a little above, if you like his work, do not hesitate to take a look at his profile, because there you will be able to see more contributions from different series or games. It has no waste.

One Piece is one of the most well-known and beloved works in the world of manga and anime., its creator, Eiichiro Oda, has done a perfect job with the story of the saga and in fact, has even supervised the live action that Netflix presented. That adaptation was also a success and now that the actors’ strike is over, the team announced the start of production on season two, something that fans are already looking forward to.

