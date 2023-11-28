Here It has been one of the most intense and longest arcs in One Piece. After years and many action-packed chapters, this stage of the anime will finally come to an end. Monkey D. Luffy and company are preparing for a new adventure and we already know the first details of Eggheadthe next arc of the series.

When will Egghead, the new arc of One Piece, start and what will it offer?

After almost 200 chapters, the Wano arc came to an end. This means that the Straw Hats are now ready to continue sailing the seas. Your next stop is Egghead, a mysterious island where you will surely face new and complicated challenges.

A first teaser for this arc was revealed, where we see Luffy and his crew in a place with futuristic touches. Egghead Island is related to the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk, who apparently built and designed much of the place.

That being said, when is the Egghead arc coming out? You can now mark your calendar, as it will begin airing on January 7, 2024. According to the details, this arc will be part of the final saga of the long-running anime, so important revelations about its history are expected.

As usually happens, there will be a series of special chapters before the start of the new arc itself. Below you can see the first teaser, where we see the protagonists with futuristic clothing and some new characters:

Egghead’s bow will have a futuristic touch

Teaser trailer for egghead in the one piece anime pic.twitter.com/INUMmf77J2 — Geo (@Geo_AW) November 26, 2023

