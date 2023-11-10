Uta has appeared briefly in episode 1082 of the One Piece anime.

Episode 1082 of the One Piece anime has included Uta, Shanks’ daughter, confirming that she is canon in the original story.

Join the conversation

Since its inception, the One Piece franchise has shown a wide variety of very striking and at the same time surprising characterswhich have served to largely develop part of the events of the work, offering greater context of some of the most important events of the series, having a very interesting participation.

Likewise, on many occasions, some of these characters tend to be filler, having ephemeral participations in some OVAs or feature films of the franchisebeing considered in canon despite the involvement that these may have had in the plot of these, which has given way to countless individuals who have been forgotten as they were not part of the original material of One Piece.

However, recently, one piece anime has finished confirming that one of the characters from Luffy and Shanks’ past is canonsince previously Eiichiro Oda had included it in the manga and had commented that it was part of the original story and now, the adaptation to digital format has included in its last episodea detail that has opened the door to endless possibilities.

One Piece Anime Episode 1082 Featured Uta

Over the years, the various One Piece arcs, feature films, and OVAs have including all types of characters, official and unofficialwhich little by little have shown their role or involvement in this fascinating story, being crucial to provide a better context for many of the events in the series.

Among the various characters that have been included in One Piece, this Uta, Shanks’ adopted daughter and Luffy’s childhood friendwho made his first appearance in the feature film One Piece Film: RED in which a deeper look at this character was given that quickly captivated fans.

Despite the details shown in the One Piece Film: RED featurette, Uta remains a controversial and enigmatic character which has generated all kinds of questions and speculation within the fandom of the series, and now, the most recent episode of the One Piece anime has opened the door to endless possibilities, as it has including Uta, Shanks’ daughter, in the original storyconfirming that it is canon within the main plot.

Uta’s appearance occurred through the flashbacks that Shanks has while forcing Greenbull to leave Wano.at that time you can briefly appreciate the figure of Uta, his adopted daughter and Luffy’s childhood friend, making canon this beloved character who was first shown in the feature film One Piece Film: RED and who has now finally had his first appearance in the anime.

It should be noted that it was already known that Uta was canon due to her appearance in the manga. However, the anime confirmed this great detail by including it in episode 1082foreshadowing that this could have a great implication in the upcoming events of the seriessince this is a fundamental part of Shanks and Luffy’s past, as could be seen in the events reported in the feature film One Piece Film: RED.

Furthermore, although the events of One Piece Film: RED are not canonical, this beloved character is, since Oda himself confirmed it and now, the anime has taken it upon itself to corroborate these comments from the mangaka, opening the door to endless possibilities in the vast universe of One Piecesince Uta’s cameo in this episode portends that this could appear in the work sooner rather than later.

Without a doubt, Eiichiro Oda continues to significantly expand the vast universe of One Piecegiving way to new characters like Utawho could have a greater involvement in the upcoming events of the work, since this young woman It is an important part of Shanks and Luffy’s past..

Join the conversation