Everything seems to indicate that Luffy’s Gear Fifth has certain similarities with the technique of a controversial Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth has become one of the most striking transformations in the manga/anime industry, since this new form of the Straw Hat, apart from giving him a cartoonish appearance, enormously increases your skillswhich You are only limited by your imagination.this being an amazing power-up that has completely changed the logic in One Piece.

Despite the cartoonish appearance of the Gear Fifth and the fun personality that Luffy acquires in this form does not detract from the surprising abilities that this transformation gives him, since is capable of altering reality in a very hilarious way and against all logic, this being a clear nod to classic cartoons.

However, it seems that Luffy’s iconic Gear Fifth seems to have certain similarities with a technique from another well-known mangasince both seem have the same purpose in their respective storiesadding fun and great comic relief to their plots, without leaving aside the immeasurable power they give to their bearers.

Luffy’s Gear Fifth has certain similarities to Fumihiko Takaba’s cursed technique from Jujutsu Kaisen

Luffy’s Gear Fifth has become one of the most innovative transformations todaysince it combines various elements in a unique way, making this new form of the Straw Hat a true wonder, which has given a lot to talk about since its introduction to the work, since Eiichiro Oda wanted to give a surprising twist to the plot by Fill the battles in your story with fun and comic moments.

Likewise, it seems that The distinctive elements that characterize Luffy’s Gear Fifth are also part of Fumihiko Takaba’s powerful cursed technique. from the popular manga by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisensince both seem to have the same purpose, prioritizing the fun of readers and giving comic relief to the tension that their respective plots may harbor.

Besides, Both Luffy’s Gear Fifth and Takaba’s Cursed Technique possess capabilities that could be considered absurd., since Luffy and Fumihiko’s abilities seem to be limited only by their imagination, as has been observed in both stories. However, Straw Hat’s G5 allows him to alter the shape of himself, objects and people around him, while Takaba can materialize alternative scenarios and dimensions almost without problems, having a broader scope.

However, even though Both powers work differently.the purpose is the same, make every battle a complete fun with hilarious sequences that serve to soften the tension in their plots a little, without leaving aside the immeasurable power and lethality that these could cause in their opponents.

Notably both powers have returned their respective works to their originssince Luffy’s Gear Fifth brought back the comedy, accompanied by cartoonish sequences and Takaba’s cursed technique has done the same in Jujutsu Kaisen, since His battle against Kenjaku has been full of fun moments that have somewhat softened the tension left by the controversial confrontation between Gojo and Sukuna.

Comedy is a very recurring resource in many manga/anime and it seems that both Eiichiro Oda and Gege Akutami have known how to use this element satisfactorily and very insightfully in their respective works, since Luffy’s Gear Fifth and Takaba’s cursed technique have given it that touch of humor that both series had lost with the development of the plot.

Without a doubt, The parallels that could exist between Gear Fifth’s abilities and Fumihiko Takaba’s cursed technique are incrediblebecause apart from the fact that both are limited by the imagination, they provide great comic relief and fun to the various confrontations in both works.

