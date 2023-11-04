To whet your appetite before the premiere of the series next Monday, Comedy Central has already started a schedule with a selection of One Piece movies. All aboard!

After a long wait, Spanish fans have finally achieved one of their biggest requests: that the anime from One Piece returns to television, and it does so with Comedy Central, the network that has also brought Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z without censorship.

But before the series starts on the channel next Monday, Starting today you have special programming on Comedy Central with a selection of movies from One Piece.

Comedy Central warms up with One Piece movies

At 3:30 p.m., Comedy Central’s special programming begins with One Piece: The Movie, the first anime feature film starring Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate band where they are involved in an adventure to get the pirate Woonam’s gold before the powerful Eldrago does.

At 4:41 p.m. we have One Piece: The Dead End Adventure, the fourth film in the franchise where our protagonists arrive at Anabaru Bay and, there, the local casino organizes a pirate competition where the winner takes home a significant sum. monetary if you reach the goal.

Of course, Nami He gets excited about wanting to take home the juicy loot and convinces everyone to participate. However, there is a conspiracy behind the competition, whose sinister mind is Gasparde, a former military commander. His plan is for all the pirates to reach the military base, to kill them there..

Starting at 18:22 Comedy Central broadcasts the sixth film in the saga, One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Island of Secrets, where Luffy and company decide to moor on an island owned by Baron Omatsuri to relax. However, once they disembark, they discover that there is something in the place that makes everyone fight among themselves..

Finally, at 8:00 p.m. we have One Piece: Strong World on the channel, the tenth film in the franchise whose plot follows the Straw Hats heading to East Blue when they learn that the islands are being threatened by a serious crisis. However, during the voyage, the legendary pirate Shiki kidnaps Nami.

These are the One Piece movies that Comedy Central is broadcasting today to warm up to the premiere of the anime series, which takes place next Monday, November 6, 2023 from 6:50 p.m.. Ready to enjoy the adventures of Luffy and company again?