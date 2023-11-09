Chapter 1098 of the One Piece manga brings with it a lot of important information. We are in a non-stop of transcendental events for the development of the work and Eiichiro Oda seems to have wanted to give us Christmas in advance. The last chapters of the manga focus almost entirely on Bartholomew Kuma’s past, Ginny and of course, Jewelry Bonney, because unless you haven’t read 1098, in that case, have Be very careful with the information that follows, as there are many spoilersJewelry Bonney, although not a direct result of them, is the daughter of Kuma.

Besides that, We have also been able to find out the age of Jewelry Bonney and the meaning of her name. Something about which theories have always circulated, as is normal in the world of One Piecebut this time we have official confirmation, having come out in chapter 1098.

One Piece: Jewelry Bonney’s true age and the meaning of her name revealed

#Onepiece1098 #Spoiler_One_Piece From : @Mugiwara_23 ” It is confirmed that Bonney is about 12 years old, it is clear that Oda showed us her real appearance already in Sabaody, when he saved Zoro. We all thought on her day that this form was thanks to the powers of the “Toshi… pic.twitter.com/ONm0SY6VUE — Pew (Radwan) (@pewpiece) November 7, 2023

As the text says:

It is confirmed (in chapter 1098) that Bonney is around 12 years old. It’s clear that Oda showed us her real appearance in Sabaody, when she saved Zoro. We all thought at the time that this form was due to the powers of the “Toshi Toshi no Mi” and it turns out that it was the opposite.

Her true age is the same as when we saw her save Roronoa Zoro in Sabaody. But the power of Toshi Toshi no Mi It made us think it was an effect of his powers. In addition to that, it is known that Bonney also suffers from the same illness as Ginny., as we have narrated in chapter 1098 or you can read independently from the website. Due to the glass flakes, Kuma nicknamed her “Jewelry“, in relation to jewelry or precious stones, as it produces the skin disease.

What do you think of this information about Bonney? We read you in the comments.

Via: PewPiece.