The end of the Wano arc in the One Piece anime will feature some changes that will significantly improve it.

The One Piece anime is ending the extensive Wano arcwhich marked a before and after in the series, since, during this installment, Luffy obtained Gear Fifth, his new transformation, power-up that It helped him defeat Kaido and liberate this island from the clutches of this fearsome villain.

In addition, The One Piece anime has been doing an exceptional job with the Wano arcsince it has made every moment of this installment a true audiovisual gem, since the animation and effects they have used have significantly enhanced this story, highlighting even more the performance of Luffy and the rest of the characters who were crucial to liberating this island.

But this is not the only interesting detail that it has had one piece animesince the adaptation to the digital format of the Wano arc has been developed in a very interesting way, managing to fix many details of the end of this sagawhich gave a lot to talk about in the manga, making the conclusion of this installment more coherent and understandable.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for episode #1084 of the One Piece anime.

The One Piece anime has been ironing out some details of the end of the Wano arc

It’s not a secret that The Wano arc is one of the longest in One Piecebroadcasting since 2019 in the anime and finally, this saga is about to conclude, putting an end to these great adventures that marked a before and after in the series, anticipating a new stage in this great work.

Although the Wano arc is one of the longest, this left many plot points unresolvedomitting relevant details regarding Zoro and his family heritage, which many fans wanted to know. However, they could not due to the hasty conclusion of this saga in the manga.

Nevertheless, Everything seems to indicate that the end of the Wano arc will be improvedsince the advancement of episode 1084 hints at big changes for this conclusion, giving it a better pace and addressing some plot points that were omitted in the mangaas was Luffy and Tama’s farewell, Carrot’s farewell, among other details that were not developed in the manga, which were harshly criticized by fans.

In this teaser you can see that the anime seems determined to solve these detailssince it has been shown a great interaction between Luffy and Tamawho was a centerpiece in the Wano arc, hinting that Tama will be given a proper send-offunlike the manga which detracted a lot from this little girl who was Luffy’s main motivation to fight Kaido.

These changes in the anime provide a better development of these eventsfixing these plot points that weren’t addressed in the manga, which noticeably improves the ending of the amazingly long Wano arcmaking this one of the most amazing and important in the series.

Notably, the Wano arc has addressed heartbreaking and shocking moments, which They have made this saga one of the bestas various problems were addressed that added greater depth to this story, making it a true wonder that impacted viewers.

It is necessary to highlight that it is very common for anime to make some changes that differentiate it from manga, since the adaptation to digital format usually expands every detail of the original story, giving them better development and clarifying some unfinished plot pointsas could happen with the end of the wano arcwhich will have some modifications that will improve it significantly.

