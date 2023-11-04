The members of the Rocks Pirates became one of the most powerful bands in the world.

The Rocks Pirates had elite members in their golden era

Join the conversation

There is a pirate crew that stands out above all others in One Piece, both for their power and for their mystery and they are, nothing more and nothing less, than the Rocks Pirates. This band was led by Rocks himself D. Xebeca man who aspired to become king of the world and who recruited some of the most fearsome pirates and talented of his time.

In fact, some of the members of said crew are some of the most famous currently in One Piece history, as Edward Newgate (Whitebeard), Charlotte Linlin (Big Mom), Kaido, Shiki the Golden Lion, John the Giant, Silver Axe, Ochoku and Captain John. The interesting thing is that all these pirates they have earned a name and they are one of the strongest characters in One Piece, since it seems that the Rocks Pirates they share something in common that have made them powerful and in this article we explain how this works.

How strong were the Rocks Pirates?

Four decades ago, the world experienced a time of terror and chaos caused by a band of pirates that openly defied the World Government and the Marines. They were called the Rocks Pirates and they had among their ranks some of the most powerful criminals and feared from history. Their goal was to conquer the world and they did not hesitate to attack even World Nobles, the supreme rulers who resided in the Valley of God, a place untouchable by the rest of humanity.

However, their dream of domination was cut short when they met with the resistance of two legendsGol D. Roger, the future Pirate King and Monkey D. Garp, the Hero of the Marines. The two formed a temporary alliance to confront the Rocks Pirates on God Valley Island, where their leader, Rocks, He was defeated and his crew separated.

Since that day, the World Government has tried to hide the existence of the Rocks Pirates, erasing any trace of them in history books and the media. Their reason is that they don’t want their example to inspire other pirates to follow in his footsteps and challenge his authority. Only a few know the truth about what happened in God Valley, such as Sengoku, Garp, Shanks or Kozuki Oden.

What makes the Rocks Pirates so special?

The answer is that each member of that crew He was a prodigy at his thing., with abilities and personalities that differentiated them from the rest. Some had amazing devil fruits, like Big Mom with the Soru Soru fruit that gave her control over souls, or Kaido with the Uo Uo fruit that allowed him to turn into a dragon. Others They were experts in haki, like Whitebeard with his king haki or Shiki with his weaponry haki. Others were simply physical beasts, like Giant John or Captain John, who are some of the greatest characters in One Piece.

Unlike Luffy’s crew, who started from the bottom and have been progressing little by little, the Rocks Pirates were already experienced when gathered under the leadership of Rocks. They had sailed the four seas and the Grand Line, they had fought against all types of enemies and they had accumulated fortune and renown. Therefore, when they joined forces, they created a unbeatable force that no one could surpass.

Although they achieved many things together, the lack of cohesion they had It prevented them from achieving their objectives and led to their defeat. Each one had their own goals and They did not hesitate to betray or kill to his companions if they got in his way. When Rocks died, the crew broke up and each one continued on his way. If only they had been able to overcome their differences and work as a team, they would have managed to conquer the world and find the One Piece.

Captain Rocks was one of the strongest pirates in the world

Captain Rocks was a greedy and reckless leader, who commanded a band of ruthless evildoers. He opposed the World Government, the Tenryuubito and other pirates. He caused many events that the World Government covered up, such as assassinating a Tenryuubito or invading Elbaf. He was the most desired target in the world, so much so that he was considered the most dangerous pirate at that time, especially by his unknown abilities.

His fall marked the end of his era and the beginning of Roger’s era, the first man to find the One Piece. But his mark was not erased, as some of his former allies became famous in the New World. Furthermore, it is rumored that left a hidden legacylinked to the enigmas of the world and the will of D.

Join the conversation