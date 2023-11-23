One Piece’s longevity seems to have no end. He manga de Eiichiro Oda It has been published for more than 26 years in what is one of the longest series ever seen in history. The aventuras de Monkey D. Luffy They continue and are inexorably approaching the 1,100 published chapters.

One of the key moments of the work came with the so-called Timeskip, which occurred on October 4, 2010 with the publication of chapter 598. Since then, 13 years, 1 month and 9 days have passed until the moment in which the most recent chapter was published in Weekly Shonen Jump; It was last November 13, 2023, being the 1,098th.

It’s been a long time, but what’s really striking is that we’ve had the series appearing in the Japanese magazine for longer after the time jump. And since July 22, 1997, the date on which the first chapter of One Piece was released, Until chapter 597, 13 years, 1 month and 8 days passed; That is, exactly one day less than at the current stage – a little more if we count up to the exact day we are on -.

As if that were not enough, since the Straw Hats sailed through the New World, we have been able to read 501 chapters, 96 less than in the pre-Timeskip era. Thus, the question arises as to what is the reason why Eiichiro Oda has taken longer to draw fewer chapters.

If we take a look at this table, the conclusion is obvious. The mangaka barely rested before Timeskip, because in 13 years he allowed himself the luxury of not publishing on 34 occasions. Such was his perseverance in the early days of One Piece It was not until chapter 172, already in Alabasta, when we did not have the usual weekly publication by Oda’s decision.





Image: ClayStage

Yes, he has been able to rest for many other weeks, especially in the first week of each year or when Weekly Shonen Jump has imposed said pause. Normally there have been about four every 365 days, so the annual sum between personal and business breaks was equivalent to about two months of vacation.

However, The number of breaks after Timeskip has increased like foam. There are 135 weeks in which Oda has had to stop drawing and that is precisely the reason that explains why One Piece lasts longer in time since Timeskip. On the other hand, the origin of the more frequent breaks lies in the author’s health, which does not seem to be ideal.

It is known that he sleeps very few hours, he has confessed to having weight problems, which has led him to eat little to avoid gaining weight, and he has even been forced to have eye surgery for astigmatism. This is how he spoke about his physique in a talk with Gosho Aoyama, author of Detective Conan:





“Since I started the series, I started to gain weight. It was common for me not to eat for 2-3 days, and I didn’t even have time to eat because I would get sleepy while I was doing it. That’s why I don’t usually eat as much as other people, because otherwise Otherwise I can eat a lot. Your body starts to feel weak and threatened, so it absorbs everything you eat.”

Throughout the history of the manga, Oda has made three full-month breaks. The first happened with Timeskip, the second in 2022 to prepare the final stretch of One Piece and the third in 2023 due to the aforementioned vision problem. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that your attention is required for many products derived from your universe.

There are many movies of One Piece, so “in the end I end up even getting involved in the advertising processes, I check the scripts that are handled in the cinemas and their production deadlines, and I simply supervise everything. I also monitor the layout and design of the posters,” reveals the Oda himself. As if that were not enough, the premiere of the live action series on Netflix has also consumed a lot of time in terms of consultations by the production team, so his breaks are more than justified.

Image | ClayStage

In VidaExtra | If One Piece exceeds 1,000 chapters it is because of two pirate groups that Eiichiro Oda did not plan to include

In VidaExtra | Who is the character in charge of taking the photos of the reward posters in One Piece?