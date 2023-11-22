We return full of enthusiasm for another week and all this thanks to the impressive manga chapter of One Piece that awaits us. The adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and countless other protagonists are in what could be the climax of one of the best rated bows of the entire history of the One Piece manga today; Egg head. We already have spoilers for chapter 1099. We are approaching the 1100, chapter in which Eiichiro Oda could reveal something really big! But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s enjoy this important chapter.

The 1099 has a total of 17 pages, unlike the previous two chapters which were shorter in duration. It is completely finished.

Be very careful when reading below, as spoilers will inevitably be mentioned that may compromise the experience, so if you do, do so at your own risk..

One Piece: Full spoilers for the shocking chapter 1099 of the manga

Chapter 1099 begins, its title is as follows: “Pacifist.”

The chapter begins where the last one ended. King Bekori listen to the news about what he did the king of the Kingdom of Goa in those instances. Now, he’s doing the same thing in the Kingdom of Sorbet: burning villages and shooting all the people who protest against them. Because of this, Same to you He can’t take it anymore, so he destroys the palace and defeats King Bekori with incredible offensive power. This event was later known as “Sorbet Unipersonal Revolution“.

Shortly after the events of the “Sorbet One-Man Revolution”, in Mary Geoise, Saint Saturn He heard some news that there is a new king in the Kingdom of Sorbet. Kuma could not reject the people’s demand, so he became the king of the Kingdom of Sorbet. However, he still lived in the church, and the one who really ran the Kingdom of Sorbet was king bulldog (who was king 2 generations ago).

One day, Bonney he accidentally ate the “Toshi Toshi no Mi” (we can’t see when he ate it or why the fruit was in the Kingdom of Sorbet) and transformed into his adult form (the same form he uses in the present). Everyone is surprised thinking that she was Ginny. King Bulldog visits church with his mother Conney. Bonney tries to practice transforming himself while he looks at Conney, so his old form becomes very similar to Conney’s. There’s a comical scene in this part, with everyone confusing them for each other.

King Bulldog brings bad news to Kuma. The former king Bekori, who escaped once again, now had the World Government on your side. The news states that Kuma overthrew to gain power and was now a bad ruler of the Kingdom of Sorbet. So for this reason, the Marines They will lend their forces to Bekori to recover the kingdom. Kuma decides to take care of Bekori once and for all, but after that he won’t be able to stay in the Kingdom of Sorbet. Kuma entrusted the entire kingdom to Bulldog. She will take Bonney to live with him in the castle and will make sure she doesn’t touch the natural light.

Kuma goes out to confront Bekori face to face, but is accompanied by a fleet of Marines in the middle of the sea. Bekori: “Kill him! Is he “Tirano“ who took the kingdom from me!“. At that moment, Kuma sinks all the ships by himself (we can’t see if Bekori is dead or not). After this incident, Kuma flees to the sea and becomes a pirate. Because of this, he earns many evil nicknames and a very high reward due to his strength (we don’t get to see his reward in this chapter).

Meanwhile, Bonney lived under Conney’s care in the castle of the Kingdom of Sorbet. Bonney: “When I turn 10, I’ll become a pirate like dad!Kuma traveled around the world searching for a cure for Bonney’s disease. He visited all the islands to which he sent the crew of Straw hat during the incident Sabaody: spoke with the people of the Kingdom of Turinwith scientists from Weatheriacon Heracles in it Boin Archipelago… Even Abdullah y Jeet They tried to get Kuma’s reward, but Kuma destroyed their ships.

Finally, Kuma meets with Dragon on the ship “Wind Granma” in the middle of the sea. All the Revolutionary Commanders current ones were on the ship (except Sabo y Koala). Dragon tells Kuma that Ivankov e Inazuma They have been captured and sent to prison (without further details about it). Meanwhile, Kuma has become a “king,” a “tyrant,” and now a “pirate,” because of all the false information in the news. Belo Betty He asked Kuma something. Belo Betty: “I want to become the Commander of the Eastern Army, but Dragon will not give that position to anyone unless you allow it…” Same to you: “So someone with a bad vocabulary will become Commander? Okay for me!“.

Dragon spoke to Kuma about Vegapunk. Dragon comments that he never recommended Vegapunk before, since it is impossible to meet with Vegapunk while he is in Punk Hazard. However, an “accident” occurs at Punk Hazard (the huge explosion of Caesar Clown) and Vegapunk has to move his laboratory. Dragon: “The defense of the new laboratory is still weak, so you should go now so you can meet him.” Same to you: “Thanks Dragon! If I can cure Bonney, I would like to fight by your side again!” Dragon: “Just leave destiny to the breath of the “wind“my friend!“.

We return to Bonney. She is currently learning to fight and can defeat even an adult in hand-to-hand combat when she trains in girl form. Kuma arrives at the Kingdom of Sorbet to meet her. He carries her in a box to the Egghead Islandwhich was still a Winter Island. They meet Vegapunk, whose head was still big. Bonney plays with Sentomaru while Vegapunk and Kuma talk. Vegapunk told Kuma that it was possible to cure Bonney’s illness.

Will use a new cell transplant technology which has not yet been used in any regular hospital. But the cost will be very high, as will creating a cyborg. Vegapunk tastes Kuma’s blood and he is surprised to discover that Kuma is a buccaneer. Vegapunk asks why Kuma came to meet a government man like him. Kuma says that he trusts Dragon.

Vegapunk: “Kuma! Become the host of the clone army I plan to create and I will heal Bonney for free!“. Same to you: “I will accept any condition for Bonney… But what will your clones do?“. Vegapunk: “They will become Marines! I will have them shoot laser beams to defeat evil pirates and also have strong bodies to be used as shields for innocent people!”

Switched to Mary Geoise. We can see that Saint Saturn He is listening to their entire conversation. Saturn: “That Vegapunk has no idea how to take advantage of this opportunity. I have another idea…” Back on Egghead Island, Kuma and Vegapunk continue talking. Kuma: “At first I planned to accept any conditions, even if you have been a demon. But if your clones can save lives, maybe this is the purpose I was born for..” Vegapunk: “you are a saint.” Same to you: “No, I’m just a ‘Pacifist’.” Vegapunk: “I like that word. Let’s use it to call the ‘warriors of the future’ we will create!”

And so far, the impressive chapter 1099 of the One Piece manga. There will be no rest next week, so you have to be ready.

What do you think of the reason why Kuma became a Pacifist? How do you think he can develop in the future? We read you in the comments.

Via: PewPiece.

