One more week of One Piece, the fourth in a row in which we can enjoy the exciting adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, in the search for the One Piece. Finally we have spoilers for the exciting chapter 1098 of the manga. If last week we talked about chapter 1097 having only 13 pages and it was one of the shortest that had been published to date, For this chapter a total of 15 have been made, returning to an issue more in line with its usual publication format. Ready for another chain of momentous events? Well here we go!

A small note: Oda has not been able to finish the chapter on time for external reasons, so there are some panels that you will see in the future as sketches.

Be very careful when reading below, as spoilers will inevitably be mentioned that may compromise the experience, so if you do, do so at your own risk..

One Piece: Full spoilers for the exciting chapter 1098 of the manga

Chapter 1098 begins, its title is as follows: “Bonney’s birth“.

Ginny was kidnapped to become the wife of a Tenryuubito (in this chapter we cannot see who the Tenryuubito she marries is). It is reported that the entire Revolutionary Army troop that Ginny commanded was annihilated in a surprise attack by the World Government. After the commander’s kidnapping, it can be seen that the Revolutionary Army had become more violent and Kuma, much more intense and fierce in battles.

In the next panel, we can see the exact moment in which the Revolutionary Army picked up people from the Kingdom of Goa. After that, Kuma teleports to another island to help the rebels. He finishes the battle on that island himself, without anyone’s help. It is appreciated that Bonney is the girl born to Ginny and the Tenryuubito whom she was forced to marry after her kidnapping..

We go to another panel where we are told that two years have passed. Ginny has contracted a deadly disease called “Sapphire Scale“. It is a very rare diseaseeven rarer than the disease he suffered Trafalgar D. Law when I was a child. Regarding this disease that Ginny suffers from, it is known that when patients came into contact with natural light, whether from the sun or the moon, His entire body turns blue and his skin hardens, as if they were scales or rocks..

It’s complicated and hard. Ginny became unrecognizable due to illnesshence the Tenryuubito freed her (In the entire chapter we cannot see Ginny’s face, we only hear her voice). Because of this, Ginny was able to return to the Kingdom of Sorbet. She is known to He left Bonney with the island elders. After that, Ginny called the Revolutionary Army from inside the church where she lived with Kuma. Ginny: “I really want to see everyone again… But this is goodbye“. Ivankov disputes: “That?“. And shouted:What are you talking about, Ginny?! I thought I would never see you again! Where are you now? I’ll go immediately!“. During their conversation, they identified Ginny’s location, so Kuma teleported to the Kingdom of Sorbet.

Ginny said one last thing to Kuma, but he couldn’t hear him because he was teleporting to where Ginny was. Ginny’s words were as follows: “Kuma, I love you“. At that moment, Kuma arrives at the Kingdom of Sorbet, but Ginny was already dead.… Kuma buried Ginny (his official name appears on his grave). That way, Kuma decides to raise Bonney with the help of the elders. This was hard for him, but he never hesitated to do it. We can see that he teleported to help the Revolutionary Army from time to time, we can also see montages of Kuma’s activities with them, including the training he gives to Sabo.

Unfortunately, misfortune would once again befall Kuma and his family, as Bonney began to develop the disease “Sapphire Scale“ also, so Kuma makes a drastic decision and decides to resign from the Revolutionary Army to take care of her. Dragon allowed it and commented that he would ask all the doctors he knew to see if any of them could help Bonney. Kuma had no idea how to treat Bonney, so she decided that she couldn’t leave the church to avoid natural light.

A little later, our dear Bartholomew began bringing Bonney books about different islands to read. Kuma: “If you could travel, where would you like to go, Bonney?” Kuma and Bonney enjoyed together, dancing and living as father and daughter. Bonney’s face had blue stones due to the “Sapphire Scale”, so Kuma called her “Jewelry“.

A few years pass and we find ourselves 6 years from the present. Bonney is 5 years old. Kuma can be seen talking to a doctor about Bonney’s illness. The doctor told him that even though Bonney never came into contact with natural light, The disease would worsen with age and he would die when he turned 10 years old.. Bonney overheard the conversation, but only heard the “around 10” part. He was very happy because she mistakenly understood that she would be cured when she turned 10. Kuma always told him optimistically that his illness would be cured one day. He now he couldn’t tell her the truth and he didn’t know what to do.

Another year passed, we are now 5 years from the present (Bonney is 6 years old). The chapter ends when Enchanted (the former King of the Kingdom of Sorbet) returns to this kingdom and begins to kill the citizens of Sorbet. People are desperate and ask Kuma for help…And so far, the impressive chapter 1098 of the One Piece manga. There will be rest next week.

What did you think of this chapter and all the events of the poor family of Ginny, Kuma and Bonney? How do you think it can develop in the future? We read you in the comments.

