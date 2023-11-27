One of the great mysteries regarding the time jump has been explained in the most recent chapter of One Piece.

Chapter 1099 of the One Piece manga has confirmed one of the great theories about the time jump.

Join the conversation

After having surpassed a whopping 1,000 chapters, it is not surprising that One Piece harbor endless mysteries, since each arc has been responsible for generating great uncertainty in the plot with the different enigmas that have been introduced over the years, which have kept fans in suspense for a long time.

One of the many mysteries that One Piece has has to do with Bartholomew Kuma and his decision to send the Straw Hats to different islands for the time jumpsince the action of the former Shichibukai generated many concerns among fans regarding how he knew exactly where to send each of the Mugiwara, since It didn’t seem like a random choice.this being a detail that had never been addressed.

However, the most recent chapter of the One Piece manga has finally addressed this disturbing mystery that generated various theories within the fandom, since it has been explained how Kuma knew exactly where to send each of the Straw Hats facing the time jump, confirming that his decisions were not a coincidence.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1099 of the One Piece manga.

Kuma knew the different islands he sent the Straw Hats to during the Sabbaody incident.

Of the different arcs of One Piece, The Future Island arc has been one of the most important regarding the unveiling of mysteries, since, during this delivery, Eiichiro Oda He has not been shy about revealing crucial information for the development of the plot.

It is well known that, currently, One Piece manga has focused on the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma, since through the memories of the former Shichibukai it has been possible to learn very valuable information, which has served to clarify some of the great mysteries of the seriesamong them, the choice of the different islands to which Kuma sent the Straw Hats for the time jump.

And it is that, the latest chapter continues to delve deeper into Kuma’s memoriesshowing how he went to different places to find someone who would help him cure Bonney’s terrible illness, a detail that connected this flashback to Bartholomew’s decisions during the incident at Sabbaodysince in the past he visited each island to which he sent the Straw Hats in the face of the time jump.

In fact, This revelation confirms that Kuma’s choice of where to send each of the Straw Hats It was not a coincidence, since everything seems to indicate that He sent them to these places based on the information he had about each one of the crew members, hinting that Bartholomew’s decisions have a deeper implication in the story.

During this flashback, Kuma was not shown visiting Amazon Lily, Namakura Island, and the Kamabakka Kingdom, which portends that perhaps these islands may appear in future chaptersgiven that, Eiichiro Oda He has been very insightful in interconnecting all these details in a splendid way.

Notably Kuma’s memories have been full of surprising revelations that have completely changed what had been seen in the plot, since there is still a lot to know about Bartholomew, who has become one of the best characters in the series.

Without a doubt, this revelation in the most recent chapter has served to confirm one of the great theories within the fandom, since Kuma did know the different islands to which he sent the Straw Hatsa detail that has given indications that Bartholomew’s actions have a deeper and special meaning that could be about to be revealed.

Join the conversation