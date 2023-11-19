Planeta Comics publishes a One Piece spin-off. Discover the untold story of Firefist Ace!

Portgas D. Acethe brother of the protagonist of One Piece, Luffyis one of the most beloved characters of the followers of the work of Eiichira Oda. Through the work, little by little we have learned more about Ace Fire Fist, like his childhood, but there are still quite a few things we don’t know about him. How did Ace get the Akuma no Mi from him? Who were the members of the Spade Pirates?.

Seeing that people want to know all this, Oda has decided to create a kind of spin-off where we can know everything about the brother of the future Pirate king, One Piece Episodio A. Thanks to Comic Planetwe have the first part of this adventure, with the script by Ryo Ishiyama and with the artist’s drawing Boichi.

A fiery adventure

In this work we will see the beginnings of Portgas D. Ace after abandoning Villa Foosha two years before Luffy. Just like what happened to his brother, his first outing into the world of piracy does not start well and he ends up trapped on a strange island with a stranger who claims to have no name. The play begins like this and we will see the origin of the fire powers of Ace, the formation of his gang and how he increases his reputation enough to arouse the interest of the most powerful. The story is told by his partner Deuce, who narrates everything as if he were writing in a diary.

The script of Ryo Ishiyama will allow us to know more about Ace during his trip in Grand Linewe will be able to get to know the character in more depth, as well as his traumas and his determination, for some reason, to surpass the legendary Gold Rogerthe only man who could finish the Grand Line and become the Pirate king.

The protagonist’s obsession is so great that he doesn’t want to take his time or make detours, he wants to go after the man who reached the same level as him. Roger, Whitebeard, the most powerful pirate of all. Although the world of One Piece looks huge, Ace and his crew will meet other well-known characters, which will delight the most fans.





Ishiyama bases his script on the events he already narrated Oda in the manga. In the original work not so many details were given and here that has been taken advantage of to fill in the gaps. We’ll see what it was like Ace during their adventure, as well as their relationship with their nakamas. Even so, the story jumps around quite a bit in time and we won’t stay too long in any era. The different jumps are due to the fact that moments known from the original work are interspersed. These moments are well known and do not really provide many more details, but the unknown ones allow us to get to know the protagonist better. This is not the best script in the world, but it has enough quality to hook the reader.

A drawing worthy of the Pirate King

What should be highlighted One Piece Episodio A It is its great artistic section, different from that seen in One Piece. The drawing of Boichi It is amazing (pay attention to the splash pages, from the reimagining of the character designs, making many even more imposing, as well as the action scenes, in which a lot of fury is transmitted. We must highlight the drawings in which The protagonist shows his incredible fire powers. But not everything is action, there is also comedy and that can be seen in the visual section, reminding a little of the original manga.

We must also highlight the great work that the artist does reimagining chapter 51 of the original manga, the confrontation of Roronoa Zoro against the best swordsman in the world, Dracule Mihawk. The character design is more similar to the original work, but in terms of drawing it is just as amazing as the issues dedicated to Ace. It is not worth mentioning about the script of this special issue, since it is exactly the same as that of the manga. One Piece.





The edition of One Piece Episode A no. 01/02 of Planeta Cómic

Planeta brings us this work with the typical format Tankobona rustic volume the size of 11,1 x 17,7 cm with dust jacket with flaps. Although the layout and everything is very good, sometimes it feels that the size of the volume is a little small. It seems that the publisher wanted the volume to have the same measurements as the original work, even so, at no time has it been felt that reading is uncomfortable. A great detail is that the volume comes with a poster that contains an amazing drawing on each side. With a total of 184 pagesthe volume is on sale for 8,50 €.

One Piece Episode A No. 01 is a very interesting volume for any fan of Eiichiro Oda’s work, but it may also be of interest to other manga fans. Although the time jumps seem to prevent Ace from developing well, we are given enough information to understand his motivation and desires. The drawing is undoubtedly the best thing about this comic, a redesign of the universe created by Oda that suits him wonderfully and has the most spectacular vignettes.

One Piece Episodio A nº 01/02

Author: Eiichiro Oda | Boichi

Editorial: Comic Planet

Format: Paperback with dust jacket with flaps

Measurements: 11.1 x 17.7 cm

Pages: 184 black and white pages

ISBN: 978-84-1140-464-8

Precio: 8,50 €

Synopsis: This is the true story of a man who lived with the force of impetuous fire! Luffy, of the Straw Hat pirate gang, has a brother: Ace Fire Fist. What is the unknown past of the pirate who turned his name into legend? The extraordinary teacher Boichi draws with burning strokes of passion the adventures of Ace since the eve of the formation of the pirate gang Spade. Also includes a recreation of chapter 51 of the original Roronoa Zoro falls into the sea!