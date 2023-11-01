The name of the Jewelry Bonney Devil Fruit has finally been revealed.

Eiichiro Oda has revealed the name of the Jewelry Bonney Devil Fruit in the latest SBS volume of One Piece.

Join the conversation

It is not a surprise that One Piece is one of the best shonen manga in history, since this legendary work has been made of a fascinating and nourishing plot that has been meticulously constructed by Eiichiro Odawho has waited for the right moment to reveal each mystery that the series harbors.

Likewise, of the different arcs of One Piece, The saga of the Island of the Future has been one of the most determining and important of the worksince, in this, many relevant characters have taken action, revealing all kinds of details about said individuals, among them, Jewelry Bonneywho has had a great participation in the events that occurred in Egghead.

In fact, the events that have unfolded in Egghead have been so interesting that many fans have been eager to know more details about the characters found on this island, which has led to the SBS of volume 107 of the One Piece mangaEiichiro Oda resolves some of the concerns of followers, including the name of the Devil Fruit from Jewelry Bonney.

Eiichiro Oda has revealed the name of Jewelry Bonney’s Devil Fruit

As we have already mentioned, The development that the most recent arc of One Piece has had has been splendidsince during this it has been seen that several of the most disturbing characters in the series have taken action, as is the case of Jewelry Bonney, a member of the Supernovas, who had not had appearances as important as in this saga, Well, in the midst of the events that have occurred in Egghead, showed some of his skillsraising doubts among fans regarding their Devil Fruit.

However, these concerns have finally been clarified, as The mangaka has decided to offer more details about Bonney’s Devil Fruitrevealing the name of said object, through the volumen 107 del SBS de One Piecesolving one of the biggest doubts in the fandom, who had wondered what the name of this pirate’s Akuma no Mi was.

Through the volumen 107 del SBS de One PieceEiichiro Oda ha Name of Jewelry Bonney’s Mysterious Devil Fruit Revealed and his abilities, because during this section a fan asked the mangaka what the name of Bonney’s Akuma no Mi was.

Eiichiro Oda admitted that he had forgotten to reveal this curious detail and that thanks to the questions from fans he realized it, so he took advantage of the moment to make said revelation, letting it be known that Jewelry Bonney’s Devil Fruit is the Toshi Toshi no Mi (Age- Age)which allows the user freely change ages.

Furthermore, the mangaka also added that will mention this detail in the main story for the sake of those who do not read SBS, so that they can learn more about the name of this curious Devil Fruit.

Notably, One Piece’s SBS section is always packed with crucial information which provides more context for the characters’ backstories, well, Eiichiro Oda He usually interacts with his followers, answering each of the questions they have regarding the general plot, offering details that greatly expand this work.

This reveal has come at the right time, since Jewelry Bonney has had a very active participation in the last chapters of the manga, since everything seems to indicate that this pirate is more important to the plot than some think.

Without a doubt, One Piece is laying the foundation for the final saga of this work to be a complete marvelsince several very important enigmas have been revealed that have completely changed what has been seen in the series.

Join the conversation