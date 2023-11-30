Everything seems to indicate that this character is more evil than is believed.

Chapter 1099 of the One Piece manga has confirmed that Dr. Vegapunk could be more evil than believed.

Join the conversation

It is no coincidence that One Piece is one of the best Shonen mangas in history, since, chapter after chapter, Eiichiro Oda has splendidly connected each plot thread of the plot without leaving script holes, showing his great creativity when it comes to telling this story, the most recent arc being an example of this.

Of the different arcs of One Piece, The Future Island arc has emerged as one of the most important in the seriessince this has addressed part of the biggest mysteries of the series, among them, the true identity of Dr. Vegapunk, who has had a decisive role in this saga by allying himself with the Straw Hats.

However, the most recent chapter of the One Piece manga has confirmed that Dr. Vegapunk could be more evil than he seemsbeing far from being the “innocent” character that has been shown during the development of this surprising arc.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1099 of the One Piece manga.

One Piece Chapter 1099 Hints Dr. Vegapunk Might Be More Evil Than Realized

The last chapters of the One Piece manga have focused in the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma, since there have been many flashbacks that have been shown about the origins of this character and all the suffering he has had to deal with since his youth.

Likewise, during these flashbacks of Kuma it has been seen that the former Shichibukai He did everything possible to try to find a cure for his daughter Bonney’s fatal illness., traveling through different islands to find a solution. However, upon meeting Dr. Vegapunk he was able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, since This one could cure his little Bonney.

However, the most recent chapter revealed the true personality of Vegapunksince Bonney’s cure would not be free, since this scientist was amazed to discover that Kuma was of the extinct Buccaner race, so He suggested that she allow him to create clones using his unique blood. as a method of payment, since he knew that Bartholomew had no money and would not refuse.

This decision by Vegapunk to exploit Kuma’s need for their own benefit and in favor of innovation It is highly questionable.showing the true personality of this scientist, who might not be as innocent as he has been shown in the present.

Notably, Dr. Vegapunk has proven that he is capable of doing anything in the name of science. In fact, some of his actions and inventions could have a somewhat questionable origin that could give the impression that this scientist is more evil than he seemsbecause the lack of morality or responsibility of this genius when it comes to scientific progress leaves much to be desired.

The different Vegapunk inventions such as the Pacifistas, Seraphines, among others, have caused great damage in the vast universe of One Piece, details that confirm in a certain way the responsibility that this scientist has had in many of the events of the series, since their inventions are used for tyrannical and destructive purposes.

One of the elements that could accurately explain Vegapunk’s ambitions are its Satellites, which represent the different personality traits of this scientistsince he can be very greedy or evil in favor of science, and taking advantage of Kuma’s need and kind heart is a clear example of this scientist’s lack of morality.

Join the conversation