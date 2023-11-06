Chapter 1097 of the One Piece manga has confirmed one of the most popular theories about Monkey D. Dragon.

It seems that the fans were right, since the most recent chapter has confirmed one of the most popular theories about Monkey D. Dragon.

The development that has taken One Piece highlights why it is one of the best Shonen mangas of all time, since the most recent arc has been addressing great mysteries of the series and revealing part of the past of the most important characters of this story, revealing very interesting details about these individuals, among them, Monkey D. Dragonthe Leader of the Revolutionary Army.

Since its introduction, Monkey D. Dragon has been one of the most enigmatic characters in the entire series, with ephemeral appearances that have left little information so that fans can know the past of this mysterious individual, since little has been addressed about the Leader of the Revolutionaries. Reason for which, The most curious followers have made various hypotheses about Dragondeveloping very plausible and interesting theories that have gained strength for years.

However, to the surprise of many, the most recent chapter of the One Piece manga ha confirmed one of the most popular theories about Monkey D. Dragonshowing that the fandom had connected some dots regarding the past of this mysterious character.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1097 of the One Piece manga.

Chapter 1097 of the One Piece manga confirms that Monkey D. Dragon was part of the Navy

As we have mentioned, over the years, many theories have arisen around Monkey D. Dragon, since this character who was introduced in the first arcs of One Piece He had ephemeral appearances that left many questionssince the enigma has been the decisive factor in each of this individual’s presentations.

In fact, Little is known about Monkey D. Dragon and his origins.since nothing is known about his Devil Fruit or motivations, which has led to countless hypotheses being developed about this individual, but, without a doubt, the theory that has gained the greatest strength about this character is that At some point in his youth he was part of the Navywhich was not at all unreasonable, given the actions of the Leader of the Revolutionary Army.

Nevertheless, the most recent chapter of the One Piece manga seems to have gone a little deeper into the origins of Luffy’s fatherconfirming one of the most popular theories about this individual, which is that, through a flashback about Kuma’s tragic past, a glimpse of the activities of the Revolutionary Army in its beginnings was given, revealing that Monkey D. Dragon was part of the Navybut not agreeing with the idea of ​​justice of said organization decided to leave them.

Not finding justice within the Navy, Monkey D. Dragon decided to form his own army to carry out his own ideals, which has been deeply reflected in every action of the Revolutionaries. Likewise, it was also revealed that, The Navy was the place where Dragon learned to use weaponswhich explains how he is so methodical and strategic when it comes to fighting, because together with Ivankov they have drawn up great plans to little by little defeat the World Government and the Celestial Dragons.

At the moment It is unknown what rank Dragon had within the Navy and the time he spent in this place., since it is presumed that he could have been one of the most prominent officers of said organization. This revelation about Monkey D. Dragon confirms one of the most popular theories about this individualsince many suggested that he had been part of the Navy in his youth, a detail that ended up being true.

Notably This revelation has only been the tip of the iceberg around Monkey D. Dragonsince there are still many enigmas about this enigmatic character, from his characteristic mark on his face and his Devil Fruitwhich has unleashed endless hypotheses within the fandom, which has made this individual the object of great interest.

It remains to wait for the plot to develop Learn more details about Monkey D. DragonWell, the Leader of the Revolutionary Army continues to be one of the most mysterious characters in One Piece.

