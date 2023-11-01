New week, new chapter of the exciting and wonderful adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. That’s right, we finally have Full spoilers for chapter 1097 of the One Piece manga. I would like to start by commenting that this chapter is shorter than normalsince instead of having the 16 or 17 pages corresponding, Eiichiro Oda has made a total of 13. So this post will be a little shorter than usual, but no less exciting. Ready for the adventure? Here we go!

One Piece: Complete spoilers for the exciting chapter 1097 of the manga

The title of chapter 1096 of the One Piece manga is: “Ginny“.

Eight years after Incident in God Valley30 years ago.

Kuma is now 17 years old and has become a shepherd. He is healing the poor elderly of the country, easing their pain using his power of Devil Fruit. People call it the “Miraculous Hand“. We also see Ginny, who is now 21 years old. He scolds the elders who are camping inside the church.

The citizens say that the new king of Kingdom of Sorbethe Rey Bekori, is a heartless and stingy king. He even makes sick people pay tribute. The King overhears this conversation through telephone leaks and blushes. Kuma tells people that he can heal them every week as long as it is a minor illness or pain. All the accumulated pain that Kuma has removed (the same size as the one he removed from Luffy in Thriller Bark) condenses into a bubble shaped like a bear’s paw and does the same thing as Zoro. Kuma takes all the pain on himself.

Ginny cries and says that Kuma does this every week, but people don’t know. Kuma says that he can’t help it, as someone must carry all the pain and suffering that was removed or it won’t go away. If he leaves the mass of pain and suffering alone, it will return to the one who removed it. But he comments that he is happy because everyone he helped is happy.

25 years ago, Kuma is now 22 years old.

Ginny asks Kuma to marry her, but Kuma refuses. Ginny is furious and continues to pressure him. Kuma wants them to be happy, but remembers her parents’ tragic past and doesn’t want the same thing to happen to her. Kuma changes the subject and tells Ginny the news about Dragon and the Freedom Army. He says Dragon is “cool” and should be a hero. Kuma says that he wants to go out to sea one day and save many people. That’s the way he wants to live his life. The two boys from the previous chapter who harassed Kuma bring fish to his house. Apparently they both like Ginny.

22 years ago, a big incident occurred.

Kuma is now 25 years old. He tells the King’s army to free the people they kidnapped. The kidnappers tell Kuma that the law has changed and it states that they can “use” the people of the south however they want. Kuma gets angry because he knows that they will turn them into slaves and attacks them with his technique.Ursus Shock“.

The King explains that the Kingdom of Sorbet will be divided into two parts. The northern part will be the real “Kingdom of Sorbet”, the southern part is where the elderly people who cannot pay the tribute live. The Kuma church is also in the southern part. The King believes that by doing this, the Kingdom of Sorbet will prosper.

We see Kuma, Ginny and three other people (including the two boys from the previous chapter) in a prison cell. Kuma now wears his trademark hat. Suddenly, the Freedom Army arrives and attacks the Kingdom of Sorbet and deposes the King. Dragon and Ivankov appear. Iva says: “Hey Kuma, if you’re still the same person you were before, change the world!”

He “Freedom Army“, which arose together with the “Pirate Age” and the “Ohara tragedy“, was led by the two pillars, Dragon e Ivankov. With the incorporation of Kuma, it became the “Revolutionary Army” that resonated throughout the world. Ginny also joins the Revolutionary Army. Dragon says they are still short of funds. He wants the Revolutionary Army to help the rebel faction of a country that wants to depose its kings. He also wants to train new recruits in proper handling of weapons and teach them how to fight.

Dragon says it was Marine, but he didn’t find “justice“ over there. Kuma says that he is going to follow Dragon and he replies that he will not make him regret that decision. Kuma returns from time to time to visit his church.

8 more years have passed. 14 years ago, in a certain Kingdom:

We see Ginny. Now she is the Commander of the Eastern Army. She is very happy because she will join Kuma’s squad the next day. But we can see the headquarters of the Revolutionary Army. Someone informs Dragon that Ginny was kidnapped.. The informant says there was an “unexpected enemy.”

And so far, the impressive chapter 1097 of the One Piece manga. We have very good news, since next week we will have a new chapter as well.

What did you think of this incredible trip to the past of Kuma, Ginny, Ivankov and Monkey D. Dragon? We read you in the comments.

Via: PewPiece.

