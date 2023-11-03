The great adventure of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew is more exciting than ever in the search for the One Piece. That’s right, Eiichiro Oda wanted to give fans a number of very exciting episodes with very important informationand we have already had a total of 4 manga chapters in a row that are making us jump out of our chairs. Not only that, we are also enjoying several weeks of consecutive chapters. This is a detail that must be greatly valued, because it is not common.

Today we bring you a fact that has been one of the most outstanding moments of chapter 1097 of the manga. This data has to do with the protagonist’s father, which is the enigmatic Monkey D. Dragon. But we’re not going to start without first making a warning, of course.

Be very careful when reading below, as spoilers will inevitably be mentioned that may compromise the experience, so if you do, do so at your own risk..

One Piece: Chapter 1097 of the manga reveals a very important fact about Monkey D. Dragon

The current last chapter of the manga, 1097, has brought with it some of the most surprising information in recent years, even though the bar was very high due to the chapters of recent weeks. Monkey D. Dragon He was a member of the Navy in the pastbut as he himself says, did not find any “justice“ over there. This can be read at the end of chapter 1097 that we covered a few days ago on the web, and also on the official One Piece manga platform.

We knew that Monkey D. Dragon was a person who fought for freedom, no wonder he is the leader of the Revolutionary Army. With this fight for freedom and justice, this is a serious blow to the Navy’s reputation in the eyes of us readers, although it is not surprising at this point.

For what reasons exactly do you think Luffy’s father became disappointed and left the Navy? We read you in the comments.

Other texts of interest: The 100 best recommended animes by genre.