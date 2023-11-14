Koby is one of the most beloved and promising characters in One Piece and this great moment confirms it.

The SBS volume 107 of the One Piece manga has revealed one of Koby’s big moments, which fans missed as it wasn’t addressed in the manga.

Join the conversation

The One Piece franchise is going through one of the best moments since its creationsince both the manga and the anime are developing events of great impact that have marked a before and after in the series and, added to that, there is the live action of One Piece by Netflix, a project that provided a different perspective of the iconic characters of the work of Eiichiro Odaincreasing their popularity.

One of the characters that has increased its popularity significantly after the overwhelming success of live action was Kobywho was already one of the most beloved characters, since His praiseworthy personality and great charisma made his followers marvel. in moments. Likewise, as the plot developed, this popular Marine had an exceptional development, being greatly admired for his great feats, which showed that he would have a deeper involvement in the story.

Likewise, it seems that Koby has been closely following the legacy of his mentor, Garp.since he has become quite a hero, acquiring a great popularity within the Navy and all thanks to his heroic deeds. However, a recent reveal on SBS of volume 107 of the One Piece manga has confirmed that this He had his best moment in the seriesbut, this was not developed in the mangawhich is why the followers missed it.

One Piece manga volume 107 has revealed a big Koby backstory

It is no surprise that One Piece is one of the best shonen mangas in history, since Eiichiro Oda has been in charge of making every detail of this work a marvelwhether in each panel of the manga or outside of it, giving exceptional development to the plot and its characters, as is the case of Kobywho has had a sublime evolution, becoming one of the most promising and beloved individuals in the series.

And it seems that Oda has taken it upon himself to make Koby even biggersince recently, through the SBS of One Piece manga volume 107 has revealed a great backstory of this character, this being one of the great moments that Monkey D. Garp’s disciple has had.

During this question and answer section, the mangaka revealed the connection between Koby and Hibari, a member of SWORD and friend of the young marine, who went with Garp to Hachinosu to rescue Captain Koby. However, in the midst of this suicidal mission it was seen that Hibari carried a teddy bear hanging in his backpack.a detail that caught the attention of fans, who asked Oda what this striking accessory meant.

Oda revealed that this teddy bear was very important to Hibarisince it was his lucky charm since she was a girl, since a long time ago Koby saved Hibari’s life on the battlefield, but in the middle of this chaotic confrontation, she lost her bear. However, days later, Koby returned with several injuries and being reprimanded by his superior for having been missing, but in his hand he had the teddy bear.

Koby had returned to the battlefield to search for Hibari’s valuable teddy bear.who was very grateful to her while she cried, which is why this young woman named the bear “Koby-Senpai”and everything seems to indicate that from that moment Hibari began to see Koby in a very different way.

This Koby and Hibari backstory is very emotional and importantsince it notably highlights the bravery and great human quality that this young marine possesses who She didn’t mind putting her life in danger to recover her friend’s valuable treasure.this being one of Koby’s best moments that fans couldn’t see, since it wasn’t addressed in the manga.

Without a doubt, it is evident that Koby has become Garp’s successor, since During his rescue in Hachinosu he gave a brief sample of his powerAdded to that, his exploits have given him the status of a true hero who motivates and inspires those around him, demonstrating his great leadership and charisma.

Join the conversation