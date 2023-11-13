Jewelry Bonney’s true age has finally been revealed.

Each chapter of One Piece is a complete marvel and the most recent arc confirms it, since Eiichiro Oda has given great speed to the final events of the seriessince during this saga crucial information has been revealed that has provided greater context for many of the mysteries and some of the most relevant characters in this work, as is the case of Jewelry Bonney.

Los latest chapters of the One Piece manga have not been shy when it comes to revealing informationsince the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma has been made known, revealing more details of the most important events of the work and giving a deeper look at the origin of Jewelry Bonney, her little daughterwho has been surrounded by a great enigma.

In fact, One of Jewelry Bonney’s biggest mysteries was her true age.since this disturbing detail gave rise to many theories within the fandom, since many speculated that in reality this pirate was much younger than it seemed. However, the most recent chapter of the manga has finally clarified this big doubt, revealing the real age of Kuma’s daughter.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1098 of the One Piece manga.

At the moment, Jewelry Bonney has been at the center of the action in One Piecehaving a very important participation in the events that have arisen in Eggheadwhich is why more details have been provided about this pirate, since in the most recent volume of the One Piece SBS the name of Bonney’s Devil Fruit has been revealed, revealing part of the skills of this young pirate.

But this is not all that has been revealed about Jewelry Bonney, since The most recent chapter of the manga has revealed the true age of this piratesince the countless flashbacks that have been revealed about Kuma’s past include the origin of this young pirate, which is quite controversial and interesting, since she is not the biological daughter of Bartholomew but of a World Noble who kidnapped Jinney and after the death of the latter, Kuma decided to take care of her.

Likewise, in the middle of these flashbacks a scene has been shown in which it has been possible know Bonney’s true ageconfirming one of the most popular theories in the fandom, since Jewelry Bonney is 12 years oldactually being a girl as had been hinted in the series, since Jewelry can alter her age thanks to the powers of her Devil Fruit.

The revelation of the true age of Jewelry Bonney confirms the insinuations that have been made about this young pirate, who She is actually a girl who has made her way across the seas, becoming a member of the Supernovas at a young age. Likewise, he has also given himself to know the origin of your namewhich is related to the rare disease that her mother Jinney had and that she also inherited, since it caused her to develop hardened lesions on the skin in the shape of blue gems after exposure to the sun, which led Kuma to nickname her “Jewelry”.

Without a doubt, the revelations regarding Jewelry Bonney have been very surprising and they insinuate that this could have a deeper implication in the future events of the series, because like Kuma, the origin of this pirate is very emotional and interesting.

The development of the Future Island arc has been incrediblesince it has not been shy when it comes to revealing information about past events and delving into the origins of many of its characters, providing greater context to the story in general.

