One Piece causes a sensation everywhere it is presented, but this time it has done it in a big way, and never better said. In the parade of New York Thanksgivingthe captain par excellence of the work manga by Eiichiro Oda, wanted to thank all the attendees and has been presented, in the form of a giant globe. It has even been realistic, as Luffy usually inflates his body parts to gigantic sizes and attacks his opponents, or saves his loved ones.

One Piece: A giant Luffy causes a sensation at the New York Thanksgiving Day parade

It has been one of the biggest surprises that has been experienced in this incredible parade. Although our beloved captain suffered damage to his precious straw hat due to the evils of an adjacent tree, but fortunately everything was a scare. Will Oda take notes on this fearsome enemy and include it in future arcs? Maybe she can give a power-up to Green Bull taking inspiration from this event? Who knows, but what we do know is that This giant balloon is super cute and has delighted all the fans.

What do you think of this great detail for Thanksgiving Day? We read you in the comments.

Fuente: ToeiAnimation.

Other texts that may be of interest to you: The 100 best recommended animes by genre. We finally know the reason why Bartholomew Kuma is a ‘Pacifist’.