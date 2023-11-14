In ancient Greece, the chimera was a mythological being that combined features of different animals, such as lions, goats, dragons or eagles. Some kind of hybrid monster. Today this hybridization is what has permeated the scientific term chimera, which refers to an organism arising from two.

A chimeric ape. A team of researchers in which the Spanish doctor Miguel Ángel Esteban has taken part has created a chimeric monkey. It is not the first chimeric monkey created in the laboratory, but it is the one that has received the greatest contribution from external cells.

What exactly are chimeras? In biology and genetics, an organism that contains cells with two different DNA sequences is called a chimera. Every organism starts from a handful of pluripotent cells (which can develop into the different types of cells that make up the organism). When this plurality of cells come from different zygotes, the resulting individual will carry two different sets of DNA.

This phenomenon is similar to that of mosaicism, only in this second case the different groups of cells come from the same zygote, as in the case of twins, which implies that the differences between the different groups of cells in the resulting organism are greater.

One more step. Now a team of researchers has managed to replicate this process when “creating” an ape in a laboratory. This is not the first time that scientists have created a chimeric animal: until now, mice and other non-human apes had been created. What distinguishes this last experiment is the proportion of “foreign cells” in the resulting organism: two-thirds of the total.

Between 21% and 92%. Not all tissues and organs had uniform proportions of cells from one or another origin, but different organs had different proportions, between 21% and 92% of external cells.

From the cell to birth. The process began with the creation of a cell line in the laboratory from embryonic cells of cynomolgus macaques (Macaca fascicularis). The researchers extracted these cells from 7-day-old embryos and introduced a protein that would give them a green color that would help distinguish them later.

After culturing these cells, they introduced some of them into several embryos between 4 and 5 days of gestation. They then introduced these embryos into the uteruses of females to continue the gestation process.

There were twelve pregnancies of which six came to term. Of these six, only one presented a significant level of chimerism. The ape only survived 10 days before being sacrificed. The details of the work have been published in an article in the journal Cell.

And all this for what? It is the logical question for many, why so much effort. As the researchers explain, the techniques derived from this experiment could help us in the future to investigate certain diseases and ailments, and even cure them.

“It could be used to model human diseases through genetic modification of pluripotent donor cells. In principle, it could also be used for the conservation of species, if the chimerism is between two species of non-human primates and there is a contribution from the donor cells to the germ cell line,” explained Miguel Ángel Esteban, co-author of the study, in statements collected. by SYNC.

In Xataka | Without eggs, without uterus, without sperm: science is one step closer to reproducing ourselves synthetically

Imagen | Albert A, CC BY-SA 3.0