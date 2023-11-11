Can you imagine the Joker raising Batman? The idea is so absurd that it can even be funny. Let’s find out in One Operation Joker, the ECC manga where this madness comes true.

DC has wanted to enter the world of manga with one of its most iconic characters, Jokerthe great villain of Batman. But he also wanted to do it with a most bizarre proposal, putting the Clown Prince of Crime in an unprecedented situation, that of being a father. One Operation Joker, written by Satoshi Miyagawa and drawn by Keisuke Gotoh comes to us thanks to ECC Editions.

Traditional comics publishers have long sought to expand and reach new audiences. Whether it’s rebooting characters or creating new, youthful versions of classic superheroes. Another option is to jump into the manga market, which for years has been increasing its audience by enormous steps, displacing superhero comics from Marvel o DC. This is the reason why famous North American publishers have wanted to get into the world of Japanese comics, something that also allows them to explore their characters like never before.

¿Joker creating Batman?

In his last confrontation against his nemesis, the Dark Knight ends up turning into a baby by accident. Joker He realizes that the man who represented justice no longer exists, something he cannot accept, because he wanted the Dark Knight would kill him to demonstrate the fragility of justice. In a fit of madness (or genius) he decides that the best thing would be to raise that baby himself to ensure that he grows up and becomes a bat-man with a great sense of justice, in order to fulfill his dream.





Of course the idea is so absurd that it is very interesting and has a lot of potential to become a dark comedy, but that is not the case. The script of Miyagawa It is quite poor, because although it has original ideas such as seeing the villain trying to enroll in a daycare or going through the problems of a new father, the execution of those ideas is weak in many aspects. Still, it’s interesting to see such a villain trying to behave correctly so that the little guy Bruce grow without trauma with the intention that it becomes the Bat Man. Somewhat ironic, since we all know that he made Bruce Wayne He will dress up as a bat.

The drawing of Keisuke Gotoh results in much better work than your colleague. The design of the characters such as the protagonist and Harley have been successfully transferred to a manga style, which will please fans of these types of comics. It is a work without much action and where everything focuses on the protagonists, so the design and their facial expressions are very careful.

The quality of the drawing is very good, but more work is missing in the background of the vignettes, although there are some quite nice prints. Gotoh take the opportunity to pay tributes to iconic films where the Clown Prince of Crime like in the movie starring Joaquin Phoenix o The Dark Knightwhere the villain was played by Heath Ledger. Of course, there are also homages to the classic comics of the villain and his nemesis.

The edition of One Operation Joker by ECC Ediciones

ECC brings us a good edition of this comic. This is a softcover manga with a dust jacket, made up of 144 good quality pages. This first volume compiles the first seven issues of the collection, which are well separated and also include humorous vignettes in the separations. Measuring 12.8 x 18 cm, the volume is very comfortable to read, since the separation between the pages is large enough to be able to read without problem and to be able to correctly view the splash pages.

One Operation Joker is a comic that is born from an idea with a lot of potential, but that is not reflected in the manga. The script, even with good ideas, ends up getting into meaningless situations that, even knowing what you are reading, are somewhat implausible. Even so, the drawing is quite good in the design of the characters, but it is not something very remarkable either. The ECC edition of this first compilation volume is very good. Let’s hope the story of Joker raising Batman improves over time into the story it’s intended to be, a dark comedy.

One Operation Joker

Authors: Satoshi Miyagawa | Keisuke Gotoh

Editorial: ECC Editions

Format: Soft cover with dust jackets

Measurements: 12,8 x 18 cm

Pages: 144 black and white

ISBN: 978-84-19920-39-3

Precio: 9,95 €

Synopsis: In Gotham City, a relentless fight rages between a symbol of justice, Batman, and his eternal archenemy, the Joker… Until, one day, Bat-Man accidentally transforms into a baby!

The Joker, who has always needed to break the law to prove his evil, will be forced to raise the baby and turn him into the future superhero defending justice!

A wicked comedy about raising a baby, with the official DC Comics imprint.