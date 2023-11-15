Tajidi de Carvalho, a biologist at the University of Maryland, explained how he saw with a microscope “a strange relationship between two types of bacteriophages, which are viruses that invade bacteria, and are considered among the most common living organisms on the surface of the Earth.”

“We know that viruses can do some amazing and interesting things, but this is another new thing that no one would have thought we would see,” De Carvalho said.

In a study published in the Journal of the International Society for Microbial Ecology, de Carvalho and his colleagues explained the mechanism of connection between these two viruses, saying: “The small virus called (MiniFlayer) has lost the ability to make copies of itself inside cells, and this is how viruses reproduce, so he invented a solution.” A clever parasite takes advantage of another virus, called the MindFlayer, by grabbing onto its neck, and when they enter cells together, the MiniFlayer uses its mate’s genetic machinery to reproduce.

Evan Erel, a biologist at the University of Maryland, likened the relationship between the two viruses to “a vampire sinking its teeth into its prey,” saying: “It is not a perfect analogy, but we have noticed that sometimes, when we find (MindFlayer) alone, signs can be found.” Bite Attach It (MiniFlayer).”

He added: “Viruses do anything. They are the most creative force in nature. If anything were possible, they would find a way to do it. But no one expected that they would do something like this.”

He continued: “What this virus did was that it said: OK. I will stick to my assistant, hold on to his neck, and travel with him until we find a new cell.”

Terry Dockland, a professor of microbiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who was not involved in the study, said the observation of the two related phages was interesting, but he called for more imaging and research to draw more stringent conclusions about the interaction.

There are billions of “bacteriophages” in the human intestines, and they help them fight harmful bacteria.