The iconic X-Men villain will soon return to the pages of Marvel.

The X-Men will show the arrival of one of their most emblematic characters

The resurrections are a very recurring resource in the world of superheroes. Although Marvel o DC may pave the way for the death of one of their characters, this may not last long. It is an idea that publishers use to abandon the history of some of their heroes or villains and make room for newer ones. When these changes don’t work very well, publishers often resort to resurrections to recover all those characters that always perform well.

One of the most famous deaths in Marvel in recent months is the one who suffered Magnetoiconic villain of the X-Men. After taking much of the blame for everything he did in the Marvel Universe, Magneto found redemption by forging his new path as a hero, which didn’t last long. After sacrificing himself for X-Men, Marvel decided to kill Magneto without knowing very well if he would return at some point. Now we know that his return is very close. The Master of Magnetism is back with a brand new variant cover for the next story of the X-Men, Resurrection of Magnetoin which the mutant will come back to life.

Marvel revealed a cover of the first issue of the upcoming limited series that will have a total of four issues, Resurrection of Magneto, which will see the main character return from the dead. The cover shows Magneto with his most classic suit, recovering the original essence of the villain. Resurrection of Magneto the long-awaited events of Fall of the House of Xwhich will debut early next year.

After the event, the X-Men They must unite and work to rebuild what was lost and face the tragic consequences they are suffering. This story will show Storm assuming the commendable task of resurrecting Magneto after his disappearance last year. Marvel already announced that killing Magneto was part of a much larger plan, and now readers will be able to know what they have prepared.

The comic Resurrection of Magneto #1 It will arrive next January 24.

